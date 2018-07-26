Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Red Meat Updates | Launceston, Tasmania

07/26/2018 | 05:00am CEST

Now in its 6th year, Red Meat Updates is Tasmania's premier red meat industry event.

The annual conference is for anyone involved in the red meat industry, particularly Tasmanian sheep and cattle producers. The 2018 Red Meat Updates is an industry event developed to support Tasmania's red meat sector by providing topical and relevant information to producers and industry, while promoting research outcomes and innovation.

The conference will cover a range of production, business and supply chain topics under the themes of beef, sheep, dryland pasture and irrigated pasture.

Date & time:

27 Jul 2018 09:00AM to 27 Jul 2018 05:30PM

Location:

The Tramsheds Function Centre, Launceston

Registration:

For more information and to register click here.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 02:59:05 UTC
