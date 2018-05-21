Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MLGW Memphis Light Gas and Water Division : to Perform Maintenance Involving Mercaptan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 07:50pm CEST

Public may smell a sulfuric odor on Monday, 5/21/2018

This morning, MLGW will be replacing a gas main along the Poplar corridor, south of Park. This planned replacement work will last a few hours and requires some natural gas to be vented to the atmosphere to purge the line. This routine work will occur on Monday, 5/21/2018.

This controlled temporary release of natural gas is not a result of any type of system failure and does not pose a threat to those in close proximity of the work location.

The public in the surrounding areas may smell the mercaptan in the air. This is the chemical odorant that MLGW adds to natural gas to give it the rotten egg/sulfur smell so it can be easily detected.

Depending on the wind/weather conditions, residents and businesses in various areas could smell this strong, sulfuric odor on Monday, May 21, 2018.

MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation, serving more than 421,000 customers in Memphis and Shelby County.

Disclaimer

MLGW - Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 17:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15pGlobal stocks, dollar climb amid U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:15pCOAL AUTHORITY : Campaign branches out to protect UK's mighty oaks
PU
08:14pnChain Acquires Majority Stake in HandCash Wallet for Bitcoin Cash
PR
08:13pGlobal stocks, dollar climb amid U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:10pMONTENEGRO : IMF Executive Board Concludes 2018 Article IV Consultation
PU
08:10pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches Staff-Level Agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Second Review under the Extended Fund Facility Supported Program
PU
08:05pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : SORGHUM E-Notes | May 18, 2018
PU
07:55pNATA NATIONAL AIR TRANSPORTATION ASSOCIATION : and Industry to Unveil Initiative to Promote the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel
PU
07:55p​ITALY'S ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY 21 MAY : latest news from the world
PU
07:55pNARUC NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REGULATORY UTILITY : Appoints New Members to DOE Natural Gas Infrastructure Modernization Partnership
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.