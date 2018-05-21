MLGW Memphis Light Gas and Water Division : to Perform Maintenance Involving Mercaptan

Public may smell a sulfuric odor on Monday, 5/21/2018

This morning, MLGW will be replacing a gas main along the Poplar corridor, south of Park. This planned replacement work will last a few hours and requires some natural gas to be vented to the atmosphere to purge the line. This routine work will occur on Monday, 5/21/2018.

This controlled temporary release of natural gas is not a result of any type of system failure and does not pose a threat to those in close proximity of the work location.

The public in the surrounding areas may smell the mercaptan in the air. This is the chemical odorant that MLGW adds to natural gas to give it the rotten egg/sulfur smell so it can be easily detected.

Depending on the wind/weather conditions, residents and businesses in various areas could smell this strong, sulfuric odor on Monday, May 21, 2018.

