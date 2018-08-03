Log in
MMJ International Holdings Files FDA Application for Huntington's Disease for Pharmaceutical Cannabis Medicine Study Approval

08/03/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / MMJ International Holdings, the premier medical sciences research company that is currently advancing the science of medical marijuana through patient clinical research, announced today that it has filed a pre Investigational New Drug (IND) Application with the FDA to begin clinical trials aimed at treating symptoms associated with Huntington's Disease.

MMJ is seeking FDA permission to proceed to undertake a clinical research study to develop a pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicine derived from the natural extracts of the marijuana plant.

MMJ's lead medical investigators will conduct one of the first ever clinical trials to investigate and prove efficacy of its proprietary formulation of a natural botanical cannabis extract as a treatment for Huntington's Disease. MMJ will be providing new evidence regarding clinical outcomes leading to a commercial drug development success.

Huntington's Disease is a debilitating neurodegenerative disorder caused by an inherited genetic mutation. Although the disease progresses slowly, patients have difficulty moving, suffer from involuntary tremors, and reduced cognitive functioning. A genetic mutation causes damage to the striatal and cortical neurons, putting neuro protective drugs at the forefront of MMJ's Huntington's disease research. Initial investigative research has shown that cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive component of the cannabis oil, displays neuro protective qualities. Huntington's Disease has no known cure and limited drugs are available for treatment.

MMJ's chairman, Tim Moynahan commented on the company's milestone achievement, "the filing of this pre-IND application with the FDA brings us one step closer to helping persons suffering from the debilitating Huntington's disease. As a company, we are committed to researching and developing cannabis based medicines which will improve the lives of people around the world."

Tim Moynahan further stated that, "The MMJ team expects many advantages by requesting a pre-IND meeting." Per the FDA, a pre-IND meeting can reduce the time to market for our product by: Identifying and avoiding unnecessary studies, providing the opportunity for creative exchange of ideas, and gaining the support from the FDA for our proposed study strategy.

Mr. Moynahan also took the opportunity to commend MMJ's team network of world leading scientists and industry experts that have positioned MMJ to be a leader in the research and development of plant derived cannabinoid formulations". He added, "our unique scientific approach sets us apart from others in the industry and we are working hard to create new and innovative pathways geared towards helping doctors treat and alleviating the suffering of patients."

Media contact:

Michael Sharpe
[email protected]
800-586-7863

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings


© Accesswire 2018
