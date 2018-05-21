Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Crossbreeding and Gross National Happiness of Bhutanese farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 05:40am CEST

Bhutan has embarked on the gross national happiness (GNH) development concept. However, its operationalisation still needs more focus on the issues of the smallholder farmers which comprise about 69% of the Bhutanese population.

Amongst the various agricultural interventions, Bhutan aims to intensify livestock production through crossbreeding not only to improve livelihoods but also to sustainably use natural resources.

This thesis presents a methodological framework to identify GNH issues and indicators at the smallholder farm level in four different agro-ecological areas over three temporal dimensions in 2000, 2004 and 2015. It discusses the impact of crossbreeding at farm level through an empirical and integral assessment. The study reveals that crossbreeding has contributed to the higher farm gross margins and reduces grazing pressure on common property resources. In areas with suitable market conditions, farmers will continue with crossbreeding for dairying, as it is a regular and reliable income source. Therefore crossbreeding attunes to the GNH development concept.

-IMS, DoL

46 total views, 46 views today

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 03:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:42aRussian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages Britain - MPs
RE
05:40aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Crossbreeding and Gross National Happiness of Bhutanese farmers
PU
05:33aJapan's exports accelerate in April as volumes rise, outlook positive
RE
05:31aChina praises positive steps in U.S. trade row, says didn't give in
RE
05:30aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:21aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:35aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Feds Kapiti and Wellington says no to roading rates rip-off
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.