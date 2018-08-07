MORSCO HVAC Supply Launches E-Commerce Solution

Customers Can Get Jobs Done Faster with Online Ordering, Tracking and Much More

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / MORSCO HVAC Supply, a Fort Worth, Texas-based distributor of heating and cooling equipment (HVAC) today has launched Online Solutions, offering customers a robust e-commerce experience that's much more than just a website and shopping cart.

Available at www.morscohvacsupply.com, MORSCO HVAC Supply's Online Solutions offer a personalized customer experience that includes:

More than 200,000 products with technical documents, organized into customer-specific catalogs.

Real-time pricing and local availability.

Material order, release and tracking for delivery or pick-up at a local branch.

Access to invoices and proof of delivery for easy record keeping.

Integration with a customer's purchasing system and job management tools.

Much more, with 24/7 access from a desktop, tablet or mobile phone.

''We design our Online Solutions side by side with customers and associates to get their jobs done faster, whether on a job site, on the go, or in the office,'' said Darren Taylor, MORSCO CMO. ''Nearly every customer who tries it uses it regularly to get quotes, check local inventory, quickly order for scheduled delivery and much more. We also invest in training and data so our solutions become an indispensable part of our customers' everyday lives. With Online Solutions we're making MORSCO HVAC Supply easier to do business with and providing better, faster service, while still maintaining an unmatched level of face-to-face support for local customers.''

MORSCO powers its digital customer experience with top-tier e-commerce, search, marketing automation, analytics, and data platforms to not only give customers the 24/7 access they need, but also increase MORSCO's ability to make complex online transactions, varying by a customer's particular needs or wants.

Developed to enhance the focus on HVAC operations once under MORSCO's Morrison Supply umbrella, the MORSCO HVAC Supply brand launched in April.

''With the launch of MORSCO HVAC Supply and now our Online Solutions platform, we're focused on serving our HVAC customers like never before,'' said Jim Mishler, President, MORSCO HVAC Supply. ''We continue to build our network of branches with local, dedicated experts who can offer superior levels of support, expertise and customizable solutions to get our customers the HVAC inventory they need when they need it.''

MORSCO also offers Online Solutions across its plumbing brands: Morrison Supply Company, Express Pipe & Supply, Farnsworth Wholesale Company, Murray Supply Company, DeVore & Johnson and Wholesale Specialties.

About MORSCO

MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing in its market, led by a team of industry veterans. In 2018, MORSCO was acquired by The Reece Group, Australia's leading provider of plumbing, HVAC and waterworks products. For additional information regardingMORSCO or any of its brands, please visit www.morsco.com.

About The Reece Group

Reece Group is a leading distributor of plumbing, waterworks and HVAC-R products to commercial and residential customers through 800 branches in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Established in 1920 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (REH), Reece Group has approximately 8,000 employees committed to improving the lives of their customers by striving for greatness every day. For further information on Reece Group and its portfolio of businesses please visit www.reecegroup.com.au.

