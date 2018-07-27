Log in
MRCY COOL ANW QCOM FIZZ GOGO ACAD: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

07/27/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

Get additional information about COOL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018
Class Period: April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018

Get additional information about ANW: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018
Class Period: January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018

Get additional information about QCOM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3

National Beverage Corp.  (NASDAQ: FIZZ)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

Get additional information about GOGO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gogo-in?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
