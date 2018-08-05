Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MRCY COOL DB QCOM FPI GOGO TTPH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

Get additional information about COOL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018
Class Period: March 20, 2017 and May 30, 2018

Get additional information about DB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-2?wire=3

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018
Class Period: January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018

Get additional information about QCOM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

Get additional information about GOGO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gogo-in?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pGLNCY GLCNF UNM ANW REVG FIZZ FB HMNY GDS : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
05:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR NWL, FLKS AND ABBV : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
04:53pGDS CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GDS Holdings Limited - GDS
GL
04:37pGOLDMAN SACHS : to Name New Trading Co-Head Amid Reboot
DJ
04:31pMOTOGP : Dovizioso claims pole position at Czech MotoGP
AQ
04:30pROCKWELL CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI
GL
04:24pTHIS WEEK IN HISTORY : 25 years ago in The Daily Times for Aug. 5, 2018
AQ
04:24pFRESENIUS : Blount County E-911 Center gets reaccreditation
AQ
04:24pGUEST EDITORIAL : Helicopter butchered trees in our neighborhood
AQ
04:23pDP WORLD : scrutinises Djibouti gov’t response to court ruling
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BT GROUP : BT : Huawei in British spotlight over use of U.S. firm's software
2Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Bets on Chinese Startup That Uses Llama DNA to Fight Cancer
4LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde says regulators likely to demand more divestitures in Praxair deal
5TESLA : TESLA : Inside Tesla Burning cash and trying not to burn out By Drew Harwell

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.