MSA : Declares Third Quarter Dividend

08/03/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA (NYSE: MSA) today declared a third quarter dividend of 38 cents per share on common stock, payable September 10, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 20, 2018. 

MSA Safety Incorporated

The Board also declared a dividend of 56-1/4 cents per share on preferred stock, payable September 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 20, 2018.

About MSA Safety 

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2017 revenues of $1.2 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-declares-third-quarter-dividend-300691392.html

SOURCE MSA


© PRNewswire 2018
