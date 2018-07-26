Log in
MVIS Announces July 2018 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

07/26/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.

The following changes will be implemented on 31 July 2018 and will become effective on the next trading day.

         
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices Additions Deletions New Count
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 0 0 5
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 1 1 10
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 1 1 25
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 8 8 100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

1 1 20
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap 5 5 30
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap 9 9 50
 

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 28 August 2018.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 14.80 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2018
