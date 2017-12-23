MWP Michigan Wheat Program : Notice of Meeting – January 10

Posting Date: December 23, 2017

NOTICE OF MEETING MICHIGAN WHEAT COMMITTEE

A regular meeting of the Michigan Wheat Committee will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. The meeting will be held at the Okemos Conference Center, 2187 University Park Drive, Okemos, MI 48864.

Individuals wishing to address the Committee may do so during the Public Comment period. Any documents distributed at the meeting will be considered public documents and are subject to provisions of the Freedom of Information Act. The public comment time provides the public an opportunity to speak; the Committee will not necessarily respond to the public comment.

Art Loeffler, Secretary

Michigan Wheat Program