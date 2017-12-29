MYM Announces No Material Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) (the "Company" or "MYM") is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

IIROC monitors continuous trading in all listed issuers. To assist in this monitoring, IIROC utilizes single stock circuit breakers (SSCB'S) which trigger when price movements occur beyond certain thresholds. SSCB's trigger a 5-minute pause in trading when these moves occur. Trading was paused and set to resume within 5 minutes. Immediately following the resumption, a second SSCB triggered due to the price increase immediately following the resumption. Due to two of these triggering in such a short window staff at IIROC decided to halt trading pending company contact to obtain an explanation for the price movement.

The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

The Company is on track with respect to its stated goals and timelines in achieving those goals.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rob Gietl, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

http://www.mymarijuana.ca



Investor Relations

Terry Brown

+1-855-696-2261

[email protected]



Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:



Twitter: @MYM_Nutra

Facebook: @mymcanada

Instagram: @MYM_Nutra



This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on http://www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Investor Relations

Terry Brown

+1-855-696-2261

[email protected]



SOURCE MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.