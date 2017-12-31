Mabruk Oil Operations ...TENDER REF.: CFT/LOG /397/2017/AJF

Log in
TENDER REF.: CFT/LOG /397/2017/AJF

12/31/2017 | 12:09pm CET

Mabruk Oil Operations (MOO) invites interested local and international companies or their representatives specializing in providing Offshore vessel tug boat, to participate in the said TENDER and to collect the Call for Tender package at our office at the following address:

MABRUK OIL OPERATIONS

Dhat El Imad Complex - Tower 4 Floor 07

P. Box: 91171, Tripoli, Libya

Attn. Mr. Ali MSALEM - Office №: 11

Tender Committee Coordinator

Tel: + (218) 21 335 0401 - Ext.: 1436

SCOPE OF SERVICE:

OFFSHORE VESSEL TUG BOAT SERVICES

To hire one and/or two 'AHT' Tug Boats under one contract or 2 separate contracts to support AlJurf field Operations

IMPORTANT NOTE:

- MOO reserves the right to reject any and/or all companies at its sole discretion. Such act by MOO, shall be final and shall not be contested or challenged by any participants.

- This invitation implies neither commitment nor obligation, implied or otherwise, for MOO to enter into a contract.

- The whole cost incurred in the preparation and submission of the documents, visits and any other costs of whatsoever nature incurred in connection with this invitation, shall be borne by companies.

PARTICIPATION:

This invitation will remain posted on the NOC & MOO websites until 24/01/2018 14:00 p.m. local time. The last date to receive the offers is 07/02/2018 at 14:00 p.m. local time. Accordingly, all interested contractors should submit their offers not later than this date. Any offers

NOTE:

lease contact MOO Reception desk in Tower 2, Ground Floor for direction in hand delivery of the tender documents.

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 31 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 11:09:08 UTC.

