MacB Wins Multiple-Award Blanket Purchase Agreement for FBI Intelligence Analysis

DAYTON, Ohio, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), a leading National Security company delivering advanced engineering services, cybersecurity and product solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The one-year base with four option years Solutions for Intelligence Analysis Services (SIAS) BPA has a $300 million ceiling value across all awardees, and will provide intelligence work for the FBI to meet critical mission requirements in an increasingly dynamic environment.



The FBI is one of the world’s premier National Security organizations with both intelligence and law enforcement responsibilities. In support of its mission, the FBI collects, analyzes, and shares vital information and intelligence in order to counter threats and foil attacks. The SIAS contract will provide needed intelligence services across various components of the FBI, assisting to improve processes and agile methodologies.

“MacB has been delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions for the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community for decades, and we have a proud history of assisting Intelligence and Law Enforcement agencies to achieve strategic and tactical mission requirements,” said Dan Gutierrez, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MacB’s National Security Group (NSG). “We view the SIAS BPA as a key vehicle to provide the FBI with innovative methodologies that are essential in an ever-changing National Security environment, and MacB’s growing expertise within the Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community.”

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB)

Over the past 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB) has been solving many of our Nation’s most complex National Security challenges. We are committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. With Corporate Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio and National Capital Headquarters in Vienna, Virginia, our 1,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to developing mission-focused and results-oriented solutions that make a difference where and when it matters most. Learn more about MacB at www.macb.com.

