Maccabi Haifa Basketball Club : Expands Corporate Partnership with MMM Real Estate

Maccabi Hunter Haifa, the 2016-17 Israeli Super League runner-up, announced today an expansion of the club's corporate partnership with MMM Real Estate, a well known real estate marketing and sales brand in Haifa. The corporate partnership, which dates back to 2011, will now feature MMM Real Estate branding on the courtside seating within Romema Arena.

'We are grateful for MMM Real Estate - a club sponsor for the past five seasons - for increasing their support and visibility,' said Assaf Rozenblatt, CEO, Maccabi Hunter Haifa. 'We are thankful for our fans and our corporate partners, which have stood by us, pushing the team forward. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our main sponsor, Hunter, which has supported the team for the past three seasons. We are confident the cooperation will continue for years to come.'

'MMM Real Estate and Maccabi Hunter Haifa has been cooperating for many years,' said Roy Shvetz, Owner, MMM Real Estate. 'Back when Romema was being renovated, we saw the potential of bringing this two brands together. As a loyal fan of the team, and owner of MMM Real Estate, we are proud to feature our branding on the courtside seating, and we wish Maccabi lots of success the rest of the season.'