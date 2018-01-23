Log in
Maccabi Tel Aviv : in the State Cup Round of 16

01/23/2018 | 07:59pm CET

71 - The amount of times Maccabi has taken part in the Israel State Cup Round of 16 (15 prior to the founding of the state and 56 after). Maccabi has advanced to the quarterfinals 51 times (12 before the State and 39 after).

Maccabi has played 40 different clubs in the Round of 16. The most frequent opponent has been Maccabi Petah Tikva - 6 times.

Maccabi will face Haifa in the Cup competition after meeting in league play just last week (3:1 for the Yellow & Blue) Will this influence Wednesday's Cup clash?

History tells us that Maccabi has played the same opponent three times in the State Cup Round of 16 and the league within 10 days of each other. In each case Maccabi won both contests and this occurred against Hapoel Haifa in 1996, Hapoel Tel Aviv in 1987 and HaKoach Ramat Gan in 1940.

However, as you may recall Maccabi faced Haifa in the league and the Cup Final in 2015/16 which resulted in a 6:0 league win and a 1:0 Cup loss.

Maccabi has played Haifa 16 times in Cup action (15 matches and one two legged tie): 5 Finals, 6 Semifinals, 1 Quarterfinal and 4 Round of 16. The Yellow & Blue's record stands at 9 wins and 7 losses.

5:0 - Maccabi's biggest win over Maccabi Haifa in the Cup in the 1954/55 semifinal.

Maccabi's biggest win in the Round of 16 took place before the founding of the State - 10:0 over Maccabi Bar Kochva Jerusalem in 1936/37.

After the founding of the State: Two 6:0 victories - In 1954/55 over Bnei Yehuda and against Nes Ziona in 1959/60.

In the 2000's - 4:0 over Kiryat Shemona in 2004. Avi Strul, Tamir Cohen and Andrzej Kubica with a brace.

Sheya Glazer has scored the most goals in the Round of 16 with 7 markers.

Maccabi has taken part in 5 penalty shootouts in the Round of 16 of the State Cup and have won 3 times: Against Ramat Amidar (1974), Kiryat Shemona (1976) and Raanana last season. The Yellow & Blue fell to Maccabi Petah Tikva (1978) and Beitar Jerusalem (2010).

Maccabi Tel-Aviv published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 18:59:01 UTC.

