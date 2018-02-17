Maccabi falls 1:0 to Raanana

Maccabi Tel Aviv fell to Hapoel Raanana on Matchday 23 as Roei Zikri's 28' goal made all the difference as the visitors pocketed the 3-points and the win. The Yellow & Blue will look to get back onto the winning track next week when they host Hapoel Haifa

Prematch

Jordi Cruyff's Starting XI incuded Predrag Rajikovic in goal along with Yuval Shpungin, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Eitan Tibi, Ofir Davidzada, Dor Peretz, Cristian Battocchio, Dor Micha (C), Nick Blackman, Eliran Atar and Vidar Kjartansson.

Available on the bench were Daniel Tenenbaum, Eli Dasa, Jose Rodriguez, Gidi Kanuk, Avi Rikan, Aaron Schoenfeld and Tal Ben Haim.

First Half

Maccabi began the contest with a diamond in the middle of the pitch and with two strikers up front and in the 5' Atar had the Yellow & Blue's first chance that missed the target and went out. Two minutes later Raanana had their opening opportunity but Rajikovic was up to the task and stopped Abuhatzera on a one-on-one situation and one minute later, the visitor's striker had another chance off a corner but he put the ball out.



As Maccabi controlled the pace they found themselves down a goal in the 29' off a counter attack that Roei Zikri scored on for a 1:0 Raanana lead. Rajiko was able to make the initial save but Zikri jumped on the rebound and put it behind the Yellow & Bleu shot stopper. Kjartansson tried to even up the score two minutes later but his opportunity went over the bar. Maccabi continued to press but Battocchio's 35' header was stopped by the Raanana keeper Vizkarra as the half ended with Menachem Koretzy's side up 1:0.

Second Half

The Yellow & Blue looked dangerous from the outset of the second half and in the 55' Atar had a wonderful opportunity to tie up the contest after Micha stole the ball and sent it to the striker, but #16 came up short. Six minutes later Eli Dasa was introduced for Davidzada as the right back came back from injury after a few weeks.



In the 64' Micha had a terrific chance to draw Maccabi even after a header by Babin but his ball hit the outside netting of the goal. Cruyff made his second substitute as Avi Rikan replaced Shpungin and a minute later he sent a ball to Atar but his attempt missed the goal. Six minutes from time, Blackman had a tremendous opportunity to score but the Raanana defense was able to block his attempt as Maccabi fell 1:0 to Raanana.