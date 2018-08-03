Mach7 Technologies : Director Appointments/Resignations

Appointments and Resignations of Non-Executive Directors

Melbourne, Australia; 3 August 2018: Mach7 Technologies Limited (Mach7 or the Company) (ASX:M7T) today announced the appointment of Eliot Siegel, MD and Mr. David Chambers as non-executive Directors, and the resignation of Mr. Nobuhiko Ito and Nigel Finch, PhD as non-executive Directors, effective today.

Eliot Siegel, MD

Dr. Siegel is a well-known thought leader in the world of radiology and imaging informatics. He is currently Professor and Vice Chair at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, and the Chief of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine for the Veterans Affairs Maryland Healthcare System, both in Baltimore, MD. Under his guidance, the VA Maryland Healthcare System became the first filmless healthcare enterprise in the United States. He has written over 200 articles and book chapters about PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems) and digital imaging, and has edited six books on the topic, including Filmless Radiology and Security Issues in the Digital Medical Enterprise. He has given more than 1,000 presentations throughout the world on a broad range of topics involving the use of computers in medicine. Dr. Siegel was symposium chairman for the Society of Photo-optical and Industrial Engineers (SPIE) Medical Imaging Meeting for three years, is currently chair of Publications for the Society of Computer Applications in Radiology (SIIM) and has been honored as a fellow in that organization. He is Chairman of the RSNA's Medical Imaging Resource Committee and a Board member of Carestream Health, a billion-dollar global company in digital radiography and computed radiography systems.

David Chambers

Mr. Chambers has more than 30 years' extensive experience in the Healthcare and Life Science industry and a proven track record in healthcare IT systems through a series of senior executive roles in Australia, North America, Europe, and Asia. Mr. Chambers is currently Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, a NASDAQ listed billion-dollar global leader in Healthcare Technology. Prior to joining Allscripts, he served as General Manager of Carestream Health, a U.S.-based multinational corporation, with responsibility for the full business portfolio in Asia. Mr. Chambers was CEO of Pro Medicus Ltd. from October 2007 to October 2010, and has

held a variety of leadership positions at Agfa Healthcare, Bayer Diagnostics and Merck. He has deep experience helping hospitals with both clinical and information-based applications and a strong record of growing business for companies.

Mr. Chambers commented, "I am honoured to be joining the Mach7 Board. I've been involved with many innovative and fast-growing companies and am excited to see the parallels in Mach7. I look forward very much to working with the board and management to sharpen and execute the business strategy in this essential area of healthcare."

Mr. Damien Lim, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are indeed fortunate and thrilled to welcome both Dr. Siegel and Mr. Chambers as members of our Board of Directors. They are both much respected leaders in the healthcare technology industry. We welcome their expertise and enthusiasm, creativity and international perspectives as we propel Mach7 into the next growth phase."

Mr. Lim continued, "On behalf of the entire Mach7 family, I would like to thank both Mr. Nobuhiko Ito and Dr. Nigel Finch for their services to Mach7 over the past few years. After being with Mach7 during a period of rapid change and growth, Ito-san and Nigel have both resigned as of today and we are very grateful for their support, counsel and contributions to the Mach7 group."

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) develops a secure data services platform that improves business, operational and patient outcomes. Mach7 provides an interoperable foundation to manage patient data and host an ecosystem of apps. Deliver solutions including PACS, enterprise imaging workflows, vendor neutral archiving (VNA), artificial intelligence (AI), clinical portals and care coordination. Reimagine, redefine, and reconstruct the best solution to connect and exchange health information without boundaries. Work smart with Mach7 in the cloud or onsite.Contact usto learn more.

