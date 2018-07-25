Machine Learning Algorithms Helping Time-Poor Businesses Get On Top Of Data Entry

Time-poor businesses need no longer be concerned about investing time in day-to-day data entry, thanks to global job management software group simPRO and a next generation data integration service developed using machine learning.

simPRO’s new Data Feed add-on uses complex algorithms to draw information from multiple electronic formats and correctly interprets it for use in a variety of administrative tasks.

It was initially developed for businesses who use simPRO on top of other platforms. The add-on allows these businesses to continue operating the way they choose while it works automatically to pull correct data from systems not integrated with simPRO.

As a result, administrative tasks like client updates, purchase orders and job requests or work orders are instantly streamlined as data sourced from emails and email attachments like PDFs and Excel documents are gathered and then correctly allocated within simPRO.

“Essentially this enables simPRO to have a one-way integration with any other system that can send emails with data,” simPRO Director Curtis Thomson said.

“These systems include security monitoring systems, websites, contractor management systems, wholesaling systems and building management systems, allowing our clients to stay time focused on serving their own customers more effectively and spending more time on higher value work.

“UK businesses are often time-poor due to current market and industry demands and the constant strain of keeping profitable.

“We’re not here to tell people how to run their business, we’re here to help make businesses run efficiently, and with simPRO’s Data Feed add-on we provide an accurate, automated system that improves overall business operations,” Mr Thomson said.

Prices for simPRO’s Data Feed start from £19 + VAT for three data feeds, with no charge for installation and setup. Additional packages are also available for businesses who would require 10 or even 20 data feeds.

“Data Feed’s purpose is to eliminate administrative monotony and improve accuracy by making a business’ data do all the work,” Mr Thomson said.

“This software add-on is a step in the right direction towards helping businesses become more productive, streamlined and overall more successful.”

With customers in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and New Zealand simPRO provides global job management solutions for trade and specialty contractors worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724006057/en/