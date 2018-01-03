Mackay Regional Council : New bike and pedestrian path for Eimeo

There will also be line-marking and median works at Busuttin Drive and Waverley Street.

The works are expected to take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

To minimise traffic disruptions, traffic control will be in place for the duration of the works.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience and cooperation during these essential works.

For further information please contact Project Manager Chris Mann on 4961 9911.

Location of works

Line-marking and construction works on Waverley Street