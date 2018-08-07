Mackay Sugar : Crush Report - Week 9 - 07 Aug 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

Yes, it's dry. But growers just get on with the job.

Graeme Blackburn reckons there is only one way to deal with a season like this one:

Just get on with the job.

Mr Blackburn, whose home farm is at Mirani, has been working cane since he was 14.

Now, he has just over 1000 hectares under cane at Mirani, Devereaux Creek and Bolden Hill, which he works with his son Corbin; while his wife Robyn and another son, Kyle, runs about 1500 head of cattle on land at the back of Kinchant Dam and adjacent to the Nebo township. His third son is an engineer.

"The aim of all of this is to secure a future for my family," Mr Blackburn said.

"It's about succession planning, growth and taking calculated and measured risks."

Mr Blackburn said that commitment to growth, as well as being able to diversify into cattle had been a saving grace for the cane side of the business when times got a bit tough.

This year though, was tough for a lot of reasons.

Certainly, he said, it was dry and he was now in the midst of having to plant in stages just to better manage irrigation.

Some growers are having to make the tough call whether to plant at all, or allow for ratoons to yield a crop for 2019.

But it's what's going on away from the cane paddock that has people restless.

"It's a challenging year … and yes, we do need rain, but I don't see any on the horizon,"

Mr Blackburn said.

"We just have to grit our teeth and do it.

"But what's made it even tougher is all the negativity and we do wonder what is going to happen (with the potential recapitalisation of Mackay Sugar).

"I was really unhappy two years ago or so, because I could see we just weren't going to make it. Now though, everyone you talk to seems to think we have the right man for the job now (in Mackay Sugar Executive Chairman and CEO Mark Day) and since he has come on and started communicating and making things happen there is greater solidarity among the growers and there is some positivity.

"I'm relieved that it looks like we have sold Mossman, that will make things easier. But we need to all make sure a fair agreement for recapitalisation has the support of all the farmers."

And at the top of the list of fairness, was reimbursement for the $2 Levy imposed on growers.

"I'm not saying to you anything I haven't spoken to Mark Day about and he knows that is an important part of any negotiation."

So, what would a good 2019 season look like?

"We will have sorted out the milling side and then the growers can grow. They can deliver enough cane to the three mills. The milling side of the business needs to know the cane is there.

"There are some challenges but growing good cane and getting it to mill is (critical)."

Mr Blackburn said the overall mill performance for the season had improved on previous years, but long term, really, the mills weren't the issue.

"Whoever it is (who signs a recapitalisation deal) can fix the mills. That can be sorted out. But we need cane - and we need growers who are willing to grow and invest in new technologies to secure the industry.

"The sugar industry is not just important for Mackay Sugar. I'm not just talking about that. I'm talking about the whole of the region - about Mackay as a whole. We need this industry."

A Mackay Sugar spokesperson said yesterday the past week had been a mixed bag but overall strong throughput and productivity had been maintained.

"Farleigh's performance was steady for the week with plant availability above 91% for the week, The spokesperson said.

"Major stoppages for the week include a derailment causing 3.4 hours of down time, but with that, came an opportunity to change shredder tips and complete maintenance during the stoppage."

The spokesperson said Marian mill had good plant availability early in the week, but the rate had been restricted due to high pan stocks.

"A maintenance day was also conducted to clean B and A evaporators during the week," they said.

"There were some major stoppages later in the week due to plant failures that impacted on the performance of the mill, but above budget plant availability was still achieved.

"At Racecourse mill the No 3 high grade fugal was commissioned during the week and this will assist in increasing sugar rate.

"A planned 28-hour maintenance stoppage was conducted this week to repair leaks in vessels and steam mains as well as repairs to the bagasse system."

Farleigh 69,658 Marian 87,597 Racecourse 52,791 Total tonnes 210,045 Total tonnes to date 1,923,992 PRS week 14.5 PRS year to date 12.7 -ENDS-

