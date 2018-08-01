Mackay Sugar : Supreme Court Decision Handed Down - 01 Aug 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

For Immediate Release - August 01, 2018

Supreme Court decision handed down

The Supreme Court of Queensland ruled on the case around the $2 per tonne grower contribution. The case, Parkinson v Mackay Sugar, revolved around proceedings instituted by Mr and Mrs Parkinson and Mr and Mrs Paul seeking to challenge the $2 per tonne grower contribution, which they argued in their situation had not been agreed by their bargaining representatives.

The case was heard on May 30 this year, before Chief Justice Holmes.

The decision handed down this morning, in favour of the Parkinsons and Pauls, concluded that despite there being no issue about whether Mackay Sugar had consulted with the parties, the changes made by Mackay Sugar to Annexure D of the Cane Supply and Processing Agreement (CSPA), to seek to recover the $2 per tonne grower contribution for those growers, could not be done without the agreement of their bargaining representatives.

Mackay Sugar Executive Chairman and CEO Mark Day said Mackay Sugar, Canegrowers and the ACFA had reached agreement on the $2 per tonne grower contribution on 23 May 2017.

Mr Day said the agreement bound Mackay Sugar and the growers represented by these bargaining representatives.

"A small number of growers were not represented by CANEGROWERS and ACFA on 23 May 2017 and this judgement covers their situation," Mr Day said.

"Mackay Sugar will abide by the judgement while determining whether an appeal might be appropriate."

Mr Day said the $2 per tonne grower contribution had been vital to the maintenance program of Mackay Sugar's mills and some improved performance had been seen - and recognised by growers - this season.

"Our primary aim is to crush all the cane this season and not leave standover cane," Mr Day said.'

"Without this contribution, our situation would have been much worse."

"Mill performance would be reduced, and sugar recoveries would have been lower leading to less revenue for the growers and the mills."

"We thank the growers who have continued to support the business through this contribution and to CANEGROWERS and ACFA for reaching agreement with us."

"This supports the local industry, its participants and the Mackay region."

Mr Day said Mackay Sugar continued to hold the view that it was the right thing to do in this situation and that view was supported by the evidence of benefits to both milling and the growers, so far this season.

