Macquarie Telecom : Development of IC3 East to create the Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus

Macquarie Telecom Group announces the expansion of its existing Macquarie Park Intellicentre to a 43MW Campus.

This significant development will be undertaken in phases. Phase 1, Macquarie Intellicentre 3 (IC3) East, will enable the Company to expand its data centre capacity from a total load of 10MW to 26MW. Subsequent phases will add a further 17MW through the build-out of Macquarie IC3 West.

The Campus is designed to meet the growing needs of global hyperscalers and clouds, enterprise and Government customers.

The Company expects that the initial capital expenditure on the Intellicentre 3 East Data Centre will be approximately $75-80 million, the bulk of which will be incurred across calendar year 2019. This capex will be partially offset by a fee from Keppel DC REIT to the value of $26-36m for the development of IC3 (East) core and building shell. The Company will enter a 20-year lease with Keppel including options to renew. This data centre development will be funded by structured debt financing due to be finalised in Q1 FY'19. The development of IC3 West is subject to the usual approvals of both Macquarie and Keppel.

The first data hall in the new Intellicentre Campus will achieve practical completion in late calendar 2019 with an opening day mechanical, electrical and plant (MEP) of 2.4MW. Further investment in MEP will be funded by the debt facility.

'The investment will leverage not only the physical investment already on the site, but Macquarie's 18-year track record of data centre experience, industry-leading customer service, carrier neutrality and commercial flexibility,' Macquarie Telecom Group CEO David Tudehope said.

Macquarie Group Executive, David Hirst said 'The new data centre will be a Tier III+ facility with an Australian leading PUE of 1.28. It will be certified by Uptime Institute, built to meet Australian Government physical security standards, ISO 27001:2013, and support the delivery of credit card payment environments.'

For our Government customers, it is our intention to extend our ASD-Certified Government cloud into this facility when completed.