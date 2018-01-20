Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. :, Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Basic Drugs Brand of Senna Laxative Due to Mislabeling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 02:29am CET

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., is voluntarily recalling one lot of Basic Drugs Brand of Senna Laxative tablets, 8.6mg Sennosides to the consumer level due to a customer complaint that their bottle labeled as Senna Laxative actually contained Basic Drugs Brand of Naproxen Sodium 220mg. Naproxen Sodium 220mg tablet is used as a pain reliever and is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005845/en/

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., is voluntarily recalling Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative Lot#35 ...

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., is voluntarily recalling Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative Lot#352300. (Photo: Business Wire)

Unintentional consumption of naproxen sodium potentially could result in fatal adverse events in patients with underlying illnesses, including known allergy to the hidden ingredients, cardiac, gastrointestinal, hepatic, and renal conditions as well as patients who have recently undergone cardiac bypass graft surgery. Patients may inadvertently overdose by taking another NSAID concurrently, thus increasing the risk for NSAID associated adverse events, which include, but are not limited to, myocardial infarction, stroke, congestive heart failure, renal toxicity, bleeding, ulceration, or perforation of the stomach or the intestines. The populations most at risk are: children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and surgical patients. Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date.

Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative, 8.6mg Sennosides, tablet is used as a laxative (natural) to relieve constipation and is packaged in 100-count bottles, with an outer neck seal and a child resistant cap, with Lot#352300, EXP: 01/19 printed on the bottom of the bottle. Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative tablets were distributed Nationwide in the USA to secondary distributors, retail pharmacies and via the internet.

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., has notified its distributor by e-mail and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors or retailers that have Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative Lot#352300 which are being recalled should stop using the product and return it to Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. or their distributor.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Jane Humphries at Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. by (503) 684-5464, (800) 935-6737 M-F between 9am to 5pm PT or by e-mail at [email protected]. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44a RENGO : Improvement green areas, barrio lagunillas
01:41a VMWARE : Renewal of basic support agreement of 12 processor licenses for Veeam Backup & Replication Enterprise Plus for VMWARE in 8x5 format
01:40a PANASONIC : Purchase of drum for fax, toner cartridges and cylinders for PANASONIC equipment and HP maintenance kit.
01:40a BANCO DO BRASIL : acquisition of up to 22,800 magenta toner cartridges (MICR) of various models for the printing of checks.
01:40a BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : Transportation of Transformers & its accessories
01:40a SAO PAULO TURISMO : Contract of Civil Liability Insurance Carnival
01:39a SAO PAULO TURISMO : Location of HT-type Radios. * EXCLUSIVE PARTICIPATION FOR MICROENTERPRISES AND SMALL BUSINESS COMPANIES
01:39a MICROSOFT : provision of service of maintenance of information system, in the platform Microsoft
01:39a BANCO DO BRASIL : acquisition of up to 80,000 crach marks with BB mark for delivery to the Logistic Operator
01:36a WAL MART STORES : Hard truths of King’s dream
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BALFOUR BEATTY : Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
2CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : INKAS® Security Services Announces Preferred Vendor Relationship With Can..
3Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
5TECK RESOURCES LTD : TECK RESOURCES : Announces Elkview Incident

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.