Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. :, Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Basic Drugs Brand of Senna Laxative Due to Mislabeling

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., is voluntarily recalling one lot of
Basic Drugs Brand of Senna Laxative tablets, 8.6mg Sennosides to the
consumer level due to a customer complaint that their bottle labeled as
Senna Laxative actually contained Basic Drugs Brand of Naproxen Sodium
220mg. Naproxen Sodium 220mg tablet is used as a pain reliever and is a
nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).
Unintentional consumption of naproxen sodium potentially could result in
fatal adverse events in patients with underlying illnesses, including
known allergy to the hidden ingredients, cardiac, gastrointestinal,
hepatic, and renal conditions as well as patients who have recently
undergone cardiac bypass graft surgery. Patients may inadvertently
overdose by taking another NSAID concurrently, thus increasing the risk
for NSAID associated adverse events, which include, but are not limited
to, myocardial infarction, stroke, congestive heart failure, renal
toxicity, bleeding, ulceration, or perforation of the stomach or the
intestines. The populations most at risk are: children, pregnant women,
nursing mothers, and surgical patients. Magno-Humphries Laboratories,
Inc., has not received any reports of adverse events related to this
recall to date.
Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative, 8.6mg Sennosides, tablet is used as a
laxative (natural) to relieve constipation and is packaged in 100-count
bottles, with an outer neck seal and a child resistant cap, with
Lot#352300, EXP: 01/19 printed on the bottom of the bottle. Basic Drugs
Brand Senna Laxative tablets were distributed Nationwide in the USA to
secondary distributors, retail pharmacies and via the internet.
Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., has notified its distributor by
e-mail and is arranging for the return of all recalled products.
Consumers, distributors or retailers that have Basic Drugs Brand Senna
Laxative Lot#352300 which are being recalled should stop using the
product and return it to Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. or their
distributor.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Jane
Humphries at Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. by (503) 684-5464, (800)
935-6737 M-F between 9am to 5pm PT or by e-mail at [email protected].
Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they
have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using
this drug product.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this
product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting
program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
