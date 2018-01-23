Mainstay Confirms Its Continued Eligibility to the PEA-PME

Regulatory News:
Mainstay Medical International plc (“Mainstay” or the “Company”
listed on Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA and ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange:
MSTY.IE) confirms today its continued eligibility to the PEA-PME
(French equity savings plan for financing SMEs), in accordance with
Decree n°.2014-283 applicable since 4 March 2014 and reflecting the
application of Article 70 of 2014 finance law (n° 2013-1278 dated 29
December 2013) which set up the conditions of companies’ eligibility for
the PEA-PME as follows:
- fewer than 5,000 employees, and
- annual revenues of less than €1.5 billion, or
- a balance-sheet total of less than €2.0 billion.
Mainstay Medical is an Irish medical device company with operations in
Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. The
Company is focused on bringing to market ReActiv8®, an
implantable restorative neurostimulation system to treat disabling
Chronic Low Back Pain (“CLBP”).
About Mainstay
Mainstay is a medical device company focused on bringing to market an
innovative implantable restorative neurostimulation system, ReActiv8®,
for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is
headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It has subsidiaries operating in
Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands, and
its ordinary shares are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA)
and the ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange (MSTY.IE).
About Chronic Low Back Pain
One of the recognized root causes of CLBP is impaired control by the
nervous system of the muscles that dynamically stabilize the spine in
the low back, and an unstable spine can lead to back pain. ReActiv8 is
designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for
contracting these muscles and thereby help to restore muscle control and
improve dynamic spine stability, allowing the body to recover from CLBP.
People with CLBP usually have a greatly reduced quality of life and
score significantly higher on scales for pain, disability, depression,
anxiety and sleep disorders. Their pain and disability can persist
despite the best available medical treatments, and only a small
percentage of cases result from an identified pathological condition or
anatomical defect that may be correctable with spine surgery. Their
ability to work or be productive is seriously affected by the condition
and the resulting days lost from work, disability benefits and health
resource utilization put a significant burden on individuals, families,
communities, industry and governments.
CAUTION – in the United States, ReActiv8 is limited by federal law to
investigational use only.
