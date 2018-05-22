Mainstay Medical Announces CFO Transition

Regulatory News:
Mainstay Medical International plc (“Mainstay” or the “Company”,
Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA and Euronext Dublin: MSTY.IE), a medical device
company focused on bringing to market ReActiv8®, an
implantable restorative neurostimulation system to treat disabling
Chronic Low Back Pain, announces that Mr. Hugh Kavanagh is to step down
as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and leave Mainstay with effect
from 21 August 2018. The process to recruit a successor has commenced
and a further announcement will be made in due course.
Mr. Kavanagh has been CFO of Mainstay since 2013. He was instrumental in
leading the Company through its IPO on Euronext Paris and the ESM of the
Irish Stock Exchange in 2014, and its subsequent debt and equity
fundraisings. Hugh provided financial leadership for the Company through
the development phase of ReActiv8 and to its commercialization in Europe.
Jason Hannon, CEO of Mainstay, said: “On behalf of Mainstay’s Board,
management team and staff, I would like to thank Hugh for his
substantial contribution to the growth of the Company. This is an
exciting time for the Company as we look forward to results from our US
IDE Study of ReActiv8 and as the Company increases its focus on
preparing for commercialization in the US market. The Company plans to
announce the appointment of a new CFO in the coming months. We are
pleased that Hugh will continue to support the Company through this
transition. We wish him all the best for the future.”
- End –
About Mainstay
Mainstay is a medical device company focused on bringing to market an
innovative implantable restorative neurostimulation system, ReActiv8®,
for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is
headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It has subsidiaries operating in
Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands, and
is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA) and the
ESM of Euronext Dublin (MSTY.IE).
About Chronic Low Back Pain
One of the recognized root causes of CLBP is impaired control by the
nervous system of the muscles that dynamically stabilize the spine in
the low back, and an unstable spine can lead to back pain. ReActiv8 is
designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for
contracting these muscles and thereby help to restore muscle control and
improve dynamic spine stability, allowing the body to recover from CLBP.
People with CLBP usually have a greatly reduced quality of life and
score significantly higher on scales for pain, disability, depression,
anxiety and sleep disorders. Their pain and disability can persist
despite the best available medical treatments, and only a small
percentage of cases result from an identified pathological condition or
anatomical defect that may be correctable with spine surgery. Their
ability to work or be productive is seriously affected by the condition
and the resulting days lost from work, disability benefits and health
resource utilization put a significant burden on individuals, families,
communities, industry and governments.
Further information can be found at www.mainstay-medical.com
CAUTION – in the United States, ReActiv8 is limited by federal law to
investigational use only.
Forward looking statements
This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
forward looking statements. These forward looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the
terms “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”,
“may”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, or “explore” or, in each
case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or
by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or
intentions. These forward looking statements include all matters that
are not historical facts. They appear throughout this announcement and
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s
intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other
things, the Company’s results of operations, financial position,
prospects, financing strategies, expectations for product design and
development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement
arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration.
By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty
because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual
results of the Company’s operations, and the development of its main
product, the markets and the industry in which the Company operates, may
differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward
looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if
the Company’s results of operations, financial position and growth, and
the development of its main product and the markets and the industry in
which the Company operates, are consistent with the forward looking
statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments
may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
A number of factors could cause results and developments of the Company
to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward
looking statements including, without limitation, the successful launch
and commercialization of ReActiv8, the progress and success of the
ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial,general economic and business
conditions, the global medical device market conditions, industry
trends, competition, changes in law or regulation, changes in taxation
regimes, the availability and cost of capital, the time required to
commence and complete clinical trials, the time and process required to
obtain regulatory approvals, currency fluctuations, changes in its
business strategy, political and economic uncertainty. The
forward-looking statements herein speak only at the date of this
announcement.
