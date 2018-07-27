Major North American Insurance Provider Selects ExtraHop Reveal(x) for Cybersecurity

ExtraHop, the leader in analytics for security and performance
management, today announced that a top provider of life insurance
in the United States has selected ExtraHop
Reveal(x) as the cornerstone of their next-generation security
operations center (SOC). With Reveal(x), the insurer can now see into
all east-west traffic, including encrypted traffic, in real time,
improving their security visibility by as much as 75 percent and
eliminating blind spots left by traditional security monitoring tools.
Over five million policyholders rely on this insurance provider, which
has been serving American consumers for more than 110 years. From life
insurance and health insurance to agribusiness insurance, the company
offers a broad line of products and services distributed through various
channels. Maintaining a strong security posture requires extensive
visibility and vigilant identification of issues that introduce risk.
Using ExtraHop Reveal(x) helps the provider minimize their attack
surface, as well as zero in on emerging threats and suspicious attack
activities. For example, immediately during the proof of concept, the
insurance provider used ExtraHop to detect unencrypted cleartext
protocols being used by clients communicating over the network with
critical assets housing highly sensitive data. They also strengthened
their defense-in-depth strategy by using ExtraHop to better audit their
firewall and Network Access Control (NAC) rules for greater enforcement
around ingress and egress traffic from specific countries.
ExtraHop Reveal(x) network traffic analytics (NTA) provides
unprecedented visibility and definitive insights into threats and attack
patterns so security teams can get immediate answers to investigative
and forensic questions. Reveal(x) illuminates the darkspace left behind
by other tools to uncover late stage attack activities within the
east-west corridor as well as malicious north-south communications. It
starts by auto-discovering and classifying every device on the network,
then analyzing every transaction, focusing extra scrutiny on each
customer’s most critical assets. By decoding over 50 enterprise
protocols and decrypting SSL/TLS traffic, even with Perfect Forward
Secrecy (PFS) enabled, at up to 100Gbps, Reveal(x) acquires an order of
magnitude more data than other analytics solutions. In real time,
Reveal(x) extracts more than 4,600 metrics from this data to power
precise, machine learning-driven behavioral analysis. This process
yields high-fidelity alerts and rich records across the full sequence of
any incident, reducing noise and keeping security teams focused on the
riskiest threats. Reveal(x) goes beyond detection to support incident
response with contextual visualization, one-click access to forensic
evidence, and simple integrations to automate and orchestrate rapid
response. On top of that, ExtraHop’s rich set of technical integrations
and powerful REST API allow any SOC to act on this powerful data via
enterprise case management and remediation programs.
“Insurance companies represent high-value targets for attackers.
Consumer information is representative of currency in today’s
information age, not to speak of actual cash flow. With the logistical
challenges of distributed enterprises and thin margins for fair pricing,
there are extremely high expectations for service delivery,” says Raja
Mukerji, Chief Customer Officer and co-founder, ExtraHop. “We’re proud
to partner with our customers in the insurance vertical to provide deep,
actionable intelligence into applications and activities that reduce
incidents, expedite forensic investigations, and prevent security
breaches easily and cost-effectively.”
About ExtraHop
ExtraHop is
the leader in analytics and investigation for the hybrid enterprise. We
apply real-time analytics and advanced machine learning to every
business transaction to deliver unprecedented visibility, definitive
insights, and immediate answers that enable security and IT teams to act
with confidence. The world’s leading organizations trust ExtraHop to
support core digital business initiatives like security, IT
modernization, and application service delivery. Hundreds of global
ExtraHop customers, including Sony, Microsoft, Adobe, and DIRECTV,
already use ExtraHop to accelerate their digital businesses. To
experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online
demo. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726006053/en/