Major Trends in Professional Services That Are Disrupting the Industry | Infiniti Research

Major Trends in Professional Services That Are Disrupting the Industry

07/24/2018

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the major trends in professional services disrupting the industry.

Think You Know All About What’s Trending in Professional Services This Year Take a Look. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The professional services industry is definitely growing at a quick pace. This is due to the increasing demand for professional services such as legal, accounting, advertising, photographic services, and others from organizations across various industries. As and when the number of firms expands or develop their global leadership positions, the demand for these services also increases. As the professional services industry is growing, professionals can no longer rest on their achievements. They must stay on top of developing trends since it’ll help them stay ahead of the competition.

“Employees in the professional services industry are often highly paid since they are being paid for their professional knowledge and expertise,” says an industry expert from Infiniti.

Major trends in professional services disrupting the industry:

  • Ultra-personalization: Personalizing the content built on how appropriate it is to an individual client or prospect will suggestively impact the ability to connect and retain the audiences. To deliver an ultra-personalized content experience that adds more value to the client relationship, forward-thinking marketers of professional services are implementing strategies and next-generation marketing technologies. This approach is designed to solve the ongoing battle between fee earners and relationship owners who want to get hold of what is best for their clients and marketing teams who want to take control of the brand and evaluate the marketing content. To know more about our solutions, ask an analyst.
  • Virtual firms: Some factors like varying technology trends amplified pressure to reduce costs and the increased use of smartphones is growing the popularity of virtual firms in the professional services market. A number of firms providing professional services are anticipated to go virtual and have fewer permanent offices in the years to come. This can be done by signing contract employees, placing the whole infrastructure in the cloud, and using a small number of physical offices. Professional services firms can reduce their costs and help increase their revenue through this technique. To know more about our solutions, request a proposal.
  • Social media: One of the top marketing trends for most companies today is social media. Professional services firms too are following suit and implementing such marketing trends for finding and appealing clients online, marketing services, and evaluating competitors. By launching a robust social media presence, professional services firms can expand brand awareness, raise their client base, boost client satisfaction, and extend client relationships.
Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the major trends in professional services disrupting the industry.

View the complete list of the major trends in professional services disrupting the industry:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.


© Business Wire 2018
