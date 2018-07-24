Major Trends in Professional Services That Are Disrupting the Industry | Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the major
trends in professional services disrupting the industry.
The professional services industry is definitely growing at a quick
pace. This is due to the increasing demand for professional services
such as legal, accounting, advertising, photographic services, and
others from organizations across various industries. As and when the
number of firms expands or develop their global leadership positions,
the demand for these services also increases. As the professional
services industry is growing, professionals can no longer rest on their
achievements. They must stay on top of developing trends since it’ll
help them stay ahead of the competition.
“Employees in the professional services industry are often highly
paid since they are being paid for their professional knowledge and
expertise,” says an industry expert from Infiniti.
Major trends in professional services
disrupting the industry:
-
Ultra-personalization: Personalizing the content built on how
appropriate it is to an individual client or prospect will
suggestively impact the ability to connect and retain the audiences.
To deliver an ultra-personalized content experience that adds more
value to the client relationship, forward-thinking marketers of
professional services are implementing strategies and next-generation
marketing technologies. This approach is designed to solve the ongoing
battle between fee earners and relationship owners who want to get
hold of what is best for their clients and marketing teams who want to
take control of the brand and evaluate the marketing content. To
-
Virtual firms: Some factors like varying technology trends
amplified pressure to reduce costs and the increased use of
smartphones is growing the popularity of virtual firms in the
professional services market. A number of firms providing professional
services are anticipated to go virtual and have fewer permanent
offices in the years to come. This can be done by signing contract
employees, placing the whole infrastructure in the cloud, and using a
small number of physical offices. Professional services firms can
reduce their costs and help increase their revenue through this
-
Social media: One of the top marketing trends for most
companies today is social media. Professional services firms too are
following suit and implementing such marketing trends for finding and
appealing clients online, marketing services, and evaluating
competitors. By launching a robust social media presence, professional
services firms can expand brand awareness, raise their client base,
boost client satisfaction, and extend client relationships.
-
Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering
strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study
competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies.
https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/trends-professional-services-2018
