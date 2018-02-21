Make the Most of 2018 Travel Trends in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a new year and with it comes new and exciting ways to travel. Major media outlets and travel companies from Forbes to Virtuoso have released their list of top 2018 travel trends, meaning it’s time to book a trip to Dominican Republic and take advantage of this year’s most buzzworthy trends. With daily flights to and from the U.S., the idyllic Caribbean country is perfectly suited for any type of vacation this year.

Take part in beachside glamping. In the up-and-coming southwest region of Dominican Republic, Barahona, luxury camping - or glamping - offers travelers the chance to camp on some of the world's most pristine beaches.



To truly take in the sites, colors, sounds and tastes of Dominican Republic, plan an extended stay to experience a few of the local customs in cities such as Caberete or Puerto Plata.









“We welcome travelers seeking all kinds of experiences; from beachside retreats to camping under the stars, there is no wrong way to take in the incredible beauty of Dominican Republic,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “Whether you plan a trip around one of these emerging travel trends or not, the Dominican Republic has the ideal scenery, ecotourism and world-class amenities suited for travelers of every interest.”

Here are a few ways to start planning your trip this year:

Live Like a Local

Travelers are seeking authentic experiences more than even before. They are yearning to capture photographs beyond the beach, immerse themselves in the local culture and meet with people who call the country home. To truly take in the sites, colors, sounds and tastes of Dominican Republic, plan an extended stay to experience a few of the local customs.

Consider hitting the open road and exploring the country on a road trip. There are many options for public or private transportation as major cities are only four hours apart. Starting in the lively capital of Santo Domingo, a ride east to relaxing Punta Cana takes under three hours. Then head north to lush and verdant Samaná for another four hours. Travelers can also jump on a domestic flight from one of the eight in-country airports to increase connectivity and convenience.

If you travel by car, there are a variety of roadside delights and Dominican delicacies to discover. Paradors, which resemble road-side food courts, offer traditional Dominican dishes for a quick bite. Depending on the season, travelers will also likely find local meat like puerco en puya, a popular roasted pork recipe. It’s also easy to come across delicious desserts made by locals, including dulce de coco tierno, coconut fudge. While recipes can vary, the sweet and creamy dessert is made with coconut, milk, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon sticks offering travelers and locals a sweet treat. When touring the southern part of the country, an abundance of fruit trees line the roads, including mangos, avocados, passion fruit and fresh coconut.

Beachside Glamping

Not only is Dominican Republic the second largest country in the Caribbean, but it’s one of the most ecologically diverse nations in the world. With nine distinct ecological zones, it is a tropical retreat for camping enthusiasts. In the up-and-coming southwest region of Barahona, luxury camping – or glamping – offers travelers the chance to camp on some of the world’s most pristine beaches.

Fall asleep under the stars, wake up to the sounds of the waves and indulge in afternoon naps in the hammocks shaded by tropical palm trees – Barahona is the definition of luxury camping. No need to pack a sleeping bag, as tents are equipped with beds. In addition, sites offer restrooms, showers and a fully stocked restaurant and bar. Excursions such as snorkeling or hidden beach tours are offered at many of the campsites, offing (offing??) campers and options to explore outside the grounds. One of the most popular excursions in the southwest area is a trip to the stunning Bahía de la Aguilas, recognized as one of the most beautiful, untouched beaches in the country. For a fun, unforgettable adventure experience, book a hiking trip up the Blue River in La Plaza. The trek includes an uphill hike to a waterfall, swimming opportunities in the river and of course, beautiful scenery along the way.

Event Travel

Another major trend on the horizon is event travel. Tourists visiting for a specific festival, concert or fair can make the most of their trip by extending it beyond the main event. Dominican Republic has countless events worth traveling to this year, starting with the 2018 PGA Tour in Punta Cana this March 19-25.

The esteemed golf event is headed to Dominican Republic for the first time at the world-famous Corales Golf Course. In addition to witnessing the world’s best in golf competition, book a stay at a nearby all-inclusive resort, hit the beach or explore nearby luxurious La Romana. There is a myriad of ways to make a full trip out of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Also worth a visit, the Taste of Santo Domingo invites foodies to the capital city and gastronomical hub from May 3-6. Begin by enjoying the best Dominican dishes and stay for the culture, nightlife and history in the metropolitan city. In July, the first ever Dominican Rum Festival will be held July 5-7 in Puerto Plata to celebrate one of the country’s major industries and most beloved beverages. After sipping the flavors of Dominican Republic at the inaugural festival, stay a few days to bask in the ecotourism options on the north coast; 27 Waterfalls of Damajagua and the cable car ride to the top of Pico Isabel de Torres are a must.

Boutique Hotels

Known for its warm and hospitable people, there’s no better place to book an intimate boutique hotel stay than in Dominican Republic. Authentic experiences are in demand, so it makes sense that boutique hotels, known for personalization and infusing local cultures into your stay, are trending in 2018.

For a luxurious stay, consider one of the four hotels in Dominican Republic that made it on the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) list. With an SLH property in each corner of the country, Puerto Plata, Barahona, Santo Domingo and Samaná, visitors can select any area to explore and still enjoy a first-in-class hotel experience. Small hotels often incorporate local cuisine, farm-to-table options and other immersive cultural experiences that are sure to transform your trip into an unforgettable journey.

To learn more about Dominican Republic and how you can incorporate this year’s travel trends into your trip, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

###

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @GoDomRep Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/733b4b8f-b228-4c1e-9148-afb625be91ad

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2b3ba0f-179a-45ec-9634-a9c0abb589fc

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/197bfed7-c804-4d4c-9e09-392c6daf49bf

Annie Holschuh Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-2140 [email protected]