Making livestock decisions: Supporting the process

31 July 2018

'Informed decision making is vital in the current conditions' according to Central West Local Land Services Nyngan based District Vet Erica Kennedy.

Conditions across the Central West continue to deteriorate with below average rainfall forecast for the next three months.

With many producers now hand feeding their remaining livestock, Central West Local Land Services staff are urging them to ensure they are constantly looking at the current and future cost of inputs to ensure they can make informed decisions around livestock management.

During drought conditions it is important to understand the energy requirements of livestock.

This can increase as much as two- three times in pregnant or lactating stock.

Quality feed is important and under the current conditions that can mean significant financial investment.

Feed tests are encouraged as they provide an accurate reading of the energy levels of feed, allowing producers to understand exactly what they are paying for and feeding their stock.

'Things are tight for producers. It's important that they have a clear understanding of the cost of feeding stock so they can make an informed decision about if or when to sell' Erica said

To support landholders in the decision making process, Central West Local Land Services have partnered with RaynerAg and Landcare to roll out a series of workshops to assist producers in the decision making process.

The workshops will allow producers to look at planning a cash flow budget to readjust strategies based on feeding or selling for the remainder of 2018, resource budget of feed and water based on requirements for stock and resetting key trigger points for livestock.

'Producers are under pressure at the moment and many are time poor due to their feeding schedule. These workshops are a great opportunity for them to stop and evaluate the financial impacts of feeding livestock and help them allocate limited resources effectively' said Mel Kiel, Project Officer with Little River Landcare.

The free workshops will be held across the region throughout August, commencing with Yeoval on Wednesday 1st. Other locations include Dubbo, Coonabarabran, Albert, Nyngan, Coonamble, Forbes, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo respectively.

To find out more about these workshops or other Central West Local Land Services events, visit centralwestlls.nsw.gov.au

ENDS

Media Contact: Fiona Townsend, [email protected] 0428 284 252