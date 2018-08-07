Malaysia Airports Berhad : FULL COOPERATION GIVEN TO MACC

FULL COOPERATION GIVEN TO MACC

07 August 2018

In reference to the various media reports on the remand of a few of our employees by MACC to assist in its investigation, we wish to emphasise that Malaysia Airports takes this matter very seriously and will continue to give full co-operation to MACC on the investigation until it is concluded.

The Board and Management of Malaysia Airports have put in place strict governance policies and are committed to conduct our business with full integrity, and in a fair, transparent and ethical manner.