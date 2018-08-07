Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Malaysia Airports Berhad : FULL COOPERATION GIVEN TO MACC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:06am CEST

FULL COOPERATION GIVEN TO MACC

07 August 2018

In reference to the various media reports on the remand of a few of our employees by MACC to assist in its investigation, we wish to emphasise that Malaysia Airports takes this matter very seriously and will continue to give full co-operation to MACC on the investigation until it is concluded.

The Board and Management of Malaysia Airports have put in place strict governance policies and are committed to conduct our business with full integrity, and in a fair, transparent and ethical manner.


Disclaimer

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Is TV Piracy a Problem or an Opportunity?
PU
10:41aPORR : acquires new infrastructure order in Poland
PU
10:37aMARI PETROLEUM : sponsors 'hiking and trekking'
AQ
10:37aTELENOR : Velocity partners with incubation centres
AQ
10:37aAUTOMOTIVE SHIELDING : Worldwide Analysis & Outlook to 2025 - The Intelligent Park Assist in EMI Application is the Fastest Growing Segment
GL
10:36aCOMMERZBANK : beats second quarter profit forecast but sees higher costs
RE
10:36aNISSAN MOTOR : Heritage meets Nissan Intelligent Mobility in Monterey
AQ
10:36aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Stranded Pakistanis in China reach home
AQ
10:36aSTRABAG : consortium awarded large contract for the Oldenburg–Wilhelmshaven rail upgrade line
PU
10:36aPRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN HARDLINES : Q2 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Rebound in Chinese shares, solid U.S. earnings support Asia
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
3UNIPER SE : Uniper Swung to 1st Half Loss on Derivative Revaluation
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST : 2Q Profit Declined on PEP Division Problems
5BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.