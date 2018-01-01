Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Malaysia Airports Berhad : SAFEGUARDS NATIONAL SECURITY ACCORDING TO SET REGULATIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 01:44pm CET

Sepang- Malaysia Airports is sympathetic to the ordeal faced by Wan FadillahWan Ahmad and his child on 31 December at klia2, however the priority of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) is to ensure that the security protocols are carried out according to security regulations determined by the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) Malaysia, Immigration Department of Malaysia, and Royal Malaysia Police. This strict security protocols are also in line with the National Civil Aviation Security Program (NCASP) where only original identification or travelling documents are accepted for boarding.

While we understand the inconvenience it had caused the parents and child involved, we were not able to compromise on this matter as the measures are in place for airport security to safeguard the national gateway against unsecured access, for the security and safety ofthe individuals as well as airlines alike. It is our duty to ensure that all travellershave valid and original travelling documents before they are allowed to board any aircraft.

We also wish to clarify that the child in question was not left alone at the terminal as reported in the news but was accompanied by anelderly couple and our surveillance camera also showed that the child and the elderly couple had left the airport in a car at about 1.48pm. We were comforted that the child was not left alone at the airport, contrary to the claims in the news.

We seek the public's understanding of our role in safeguarding airport security as well contributing towards national security. This strict adherence to the security protocols leaves no room for exception, in the best interest of the security and safety of the passengers. In view of previous cases of human trafficking, some involving children, we hope the public especially parents can appreciate the diligent screening performedby our AVSEC officers to ensure the highest level of security and safety at the busiest exit point of our country.

Nevertheless we will continue to work with the relevant authorities to improve on our processes, to better service the travellers.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 12:44:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44p WAL MART STORES : Special thanks to Wal-Mart Supercenter of Concordia for being a Newspapers In Education sponsor
05:23p Global Commercial Masticating Juicer Market - Top 5 Vendors | Technavio
05:22p DOMINION ENERGY : sending equipment, workers, to rebuild Puerto Rico grid
05:20p ZILLOW C : How will climate change affect real estate values?
05:11p FLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY, INC. (OTCMKTS : FTWS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
05:11p MEDOVEX CORP. (NASDAQ : MDVX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
05:09p NATIONAL COMMERCE : Announces Closing of Merger with FirstAtlantic Financial Holdings, Inc.
05:08p BANK OF SHARJAH P J S C : SIB raises capital through issuance of convertible sukuk
05:08p TELENOR : Massive rise in number of Pakistan mobile broadband users
05:08p BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW uses hybrid to plug the fuel and electric gap
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPASS GROUP PLC : Compass Group chief, five others killed in Sydney seaplane crash
2GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau casinos post first annual revenue gain in 3 years
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : In 2017, Netflix and Amazon changed movies - in 2018 Hollywood will fight back
4TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : TVS MOTOR : sees 39% yoy growth in December 2017
5DOMINION ENERGY INC : DOMINION ENERGY : Solar Energy Project Comes Online in S.C.

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.