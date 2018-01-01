Malaysia Airports Berhad : SAFEGUARDS NATIONAL SECURITY ACCORDING TO SET REGULATIONS

Sepang- Malaysia Airports is sympathetic to the ordeal faced by Wan FadillahWan Ahmad and his child on 31 December at klia2, however the priority of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) is to ensure that the security protocols are carried out according to security regulations determined by the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) Malaysia, Immigration Department of Malaysia, and Royal Malaysia Police. This strict security protocols are also in line with the National Civil Aviation Security Program (NCASP) where only original identification or travelling documents are accepted for boarding.

While we understand the inconvenience it had caused the parents and child involved, we were not able to compromise on this matter as the measures are in place for airport security to safeguard the national gateway against unsecured access, for the security and safety ofthe individuals as well as airlines alike. It is our duty to ensure that all travellershave valid and original travelling documents before they are allowed to board any aircraft.

We also wish to clarify that the child in question was not left alone at the terminal as reported in the news but was accompanied by anelderly couple and our surveillance camera also showed that the child and the elderly couple had left the airport in a car at about 1.48pm. We were comforted that the child was not left alone at the airport, contrary to the claims in the news.

We seek the public's understanding of our role in safeguarding airport security as well contributing towards national security. This strict adherence to the security protocols leaves no room for exception, in the best interest of the security and safety of the passengers. In view of previous cases of human trafficking, some involving children, we hope the public especially parents can appreciate the diligent screening performedby our AVSEC officers to ensure the highest level of security and safety at the busiest exit point of our country.

Nevertheless we will continue to work with the relevant authorities to improve on our processes, to better service the travellers.