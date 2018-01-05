Log in
Malaysia Export Growth Slowed in November but Beat Forecast

0
01/05/2018 | 05:16am CET

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Malaysia's exports growth eased in November but still beat expectations, helped by higher shipments of electrical and electronics products.

Exports from Southeast Asia's third-largest economy rose 14.4% from a year earlier, according to data released by the country's International Trade and Industry Ministry on Friday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had forecast a 13.8% gain. In October, exports grew 18.9% from a year earlier.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at [email protected]

Advertisement

