Malaysia June Export Growth Slower Than Expected

08/03/2018 | 06:15am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

Malaysia's exports grew at a slower than expected pace in June, a month after an opposition alliance led by 93-year-old Mahathir Mohamad formed a new government following a surprise victory in May's election.

Exports expanded 7.6% in June from a year earlier, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Friday. It was slower than the median forecast of 10.9% growth in a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists, but it was stronger than 3.4% growth recorded in May.

On a month-over-month basis, exports contracted by 4.2% in June.

Imports rose 14.9% from a year earlier, surpassing the economists' 11.6% expansion forecast, as demand for intermediate, capital and consumption goods strengthened. In May, imports climbed 0.1% from a year earlier.

The latest data point toward softer but still robust economic growth in the second quarter. In the first quarter, economic growth slowed to 5.4% from 5.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, as exports weakened in the three months ended March 31. Malaysia's central bank is scheduled to announce second-quarter gross domestic product data on Aug. 16.

Exports of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 38% of total exports, increased by 6.9% in June from a year earlier, accelerating from a 2.1% rise in May. Exports of petroleum products, which constituted 8% of total exports, rose by 33.9%, while exports of chemicals and chemical products--5.7% of total exports--expanded 31.6%, according to the ministry.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of the country's largest trading partners, rose 16.9% from a year earlier in June, accelerating from a 7.4% increase in May, mainly due to higher exports of chemicals and chemical products, metal products, liquefied natural gas as well as optical and scientific equipment. Exports to the U.S. declined 1.9% over the same period, recovering a bit from a 5.6% drop in May.

The trade surplus shrank to 6.04 billion ringgit ($1.48 billion) in June, compared with a MYR8.12 billion surplus in May.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at [email protected]

