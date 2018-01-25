Log in
Malaysia Raises Interest Rates for First Time in 3 1/2 Years

01/25/2018 | 08:19am CET
By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in 3 1/2 years Thursday, easing its support for the strengthening economy and joining a global trend toward tighter monetary policy.

The bank raised its overnight policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.25%

The move was largely expected, following guidance by Bank Negara Malaysia at its previous meeting that improving economic conditions warranted a review of its policy.

Nine of 13 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected that quarter-point increase from Bank Negara. The bank had left the rate unchanged since its rate cut in July 2016.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at [email protected]

