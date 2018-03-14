ManageEngine : ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools

ManageEngine,
the real-time IT management company, today announced that its flagship
IT service management (ITSM) software, ServiceDesk
Plus, has been named in Gartner Peer Insights’ listing of the best
ITSM software of 2018 as reviewed by customers. ServiceDesk Plus
received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction based
on over a hundred (113) reviews from ITSM professionals worldwide. Read
reviews of ServiceDesk Plus on Gartner Peer Insights at www.gartner.com/reviews/market/itssm-tools/vendor/manageengine.
“With ServiceDesk Plus, we’ve always strived to offer great flexibility
and ease of use, while catering to the needs of customers of all sizes
and verticals,” said Rajesh Ganesan, director of product management at
ManageEngine. “The flexibility goes beyond the product features to
multiple editions, pricing, deployment options, support, etc., and we
believe this recognition from our customers through Gartner is a great
motivation to up our game.”
Customer Kudos for ServiceDesk Plus
The Gartner Peer Insights review process involves users analyzing
software based on various parameters, including key factors that led
them to purchase the product, other tools they had considered, their
technology adoption bias for the implementation, and their overall
rating of the tool. Some of the reviews from our customer include:
Good
company tons of IT solutions – manager resort support in
the services industry: “I worked with the vendor with initial install
and config. They were very responsive and helpful with the
implementation. The overall experience was very good. Answers when I
called and replied to all emails.”
ManageEngine
ServiceDesk Plus is a success – technical services and
information security in the manufacturing industry: “ManageEngine
provides us several products that meet our requirements including
ServiceDesk Plus, Desktop Central and AD Manager. Our experience with
them and their products has been all positive.”
Implementation
was very smooth, and their support team was there when we needed them
– director, IT in the retail industry: “Very well put together
software with great tracking and reporting that allowed us to identify
problem areas and have some foresight into the challenges that would lie
ahead.”
Easy
to implement, cost effective and simple to use – QA
engineer in the manufacturing industry: “Overall our experience has been
good. It was easy to implement and is easy to manage.”
Other ServiceDesk Plus Features
Apart from comprehensive ITSM functionality, ServiceDesk Plus offers
users a 360 degree view of their service management operations, enabling
them to perform network, Active Directory and client management
operations from within service desk tickets. This is made possible
through seamless integrations with other IT management tools from
ManageEngine.
ServiceDesk Plus is constantly updated with new functionality,
empowering IT service desks to leverage best practices with cutting edge
technology. A more recent addition of the rapid-start enterprise service
management module in the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus extends the
scope of ITSM beyond IT to all departments of an organization, while
still keeping them connected through a common platform.
Apart from robust, out-of-the box features, ServiceDesk Plus also offers
unrestricted extensibility by allowing users to trigger customized
actions using scripts based on Deluge, a low-code online scripting
language from ManageEngine’s parent company Zoho.
Pricing and Availability
For information on availability and pricing for ServiceDesk Plus, visit www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/pricing.html.
About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights transforms the way enterprise software is bought
and sold by creating another source of trusted information in the
software buying process. Gartner’s review platform is a place for all IT
buyers to find advice they can trust from fellow IT professionals.
Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 64,000 verified reviews in more
than 190 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of
individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent
the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
About Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions are determined by
the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their
own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer
Insights and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as
further described here and are not intended in any way to represent the
views of Gartner or its affiliates.
About ServiceDesk Plus
ServiceDesk Plus is ITIL-ready help desk software with integrated asset
and project management capabilities. With advanced ITSM functionality
and easy-to-use capability, ServiceDesk Plus helps IT support teams
deliver world-class service to end users with reduced costs and
complexity. It comes in three editions, in 29 different languages and is
available in packages at affordable prices. Over 100,000 organizations
across 185 countries trust ServiceDesk Plus to optimize their IT service
desk performance and achieve high end-user satisfaction. To learn more
about ServiceDesk Plus and its features, please visit www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is bringing IT together for IT teams that need to deliver
real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging
enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely
on our real-time
IT management tools to ensure tight business-IT alignment and
optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks,
servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho
Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States,
India, Singapore, Japan and China. For more information, please visit buzz.manageengine.com;
follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com/
and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine-,
Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine
and Twitter @ManageEngine.
ManageEngine is a trademark of Zoho Corporation. All other brand names
and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their
respective companies.
