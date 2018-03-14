ManageEngine : ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools

Reviewed for Evaluation and Contracting, Integration and Deployment, Service and Support, and Product Capabilities

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced that its flagship IT service management (ITSM) software, ServiceDesk Plus, has been named in Gartner Peer Insights’ listing of the best ITSM software of 2018 as reviewed by customers. ServiceDesk Plus received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction based on over a hundred (113) reviews from ITSM professionals worldwide. Read reviews of ServiceDesk Plus on Gartner Peer Insights at www.gartner.com/reviews/market/itssm-tools/vendor/manageengine.

Click to tweet this news.

“With ServiceDesk Plus, we’ve always strived to offer great flexibility and ease of use, while catering to the needs of customers of all sizes and verticals,” said Rajesh Ganesan, director of product management at ManageEngine. “The flexibility goes beyond the product features to multiple editions, pricing, deployment options, support, etc., and we believe this recognition from our customers through Gartner is a great motivation to up our game.”

Customer Kudos for ServiceDesk Plus

The Gartner Peer Insights review process involves users analyzing software based on various parameters, including key factors that led them to purchase the product, other tools they had considered, their technology adoption bias for the implementation, and their overall rating of the tool. Some of the reviews from our customer include:

Good company tons of IT solutions – manager resort support in the services industry: “I worked with the vendor with initial install and config. They were very responsive and helpful with the implementation. The overall experience was very good. Answers when I called and replied to all emails.”

ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus is a success – technical services and information security in the manufacturing industry: “ManageEngine provides us several products that meet our requirements including ServiceDesk Plus, Desktop Central and AD Manager. Our experience with them and their products has been all positive.”

Implementation was very smooth, and their support team was there when we needed them – director, IT in the retail industry: “Very well put together software with great tracking and reporting that allowed us to identify problem areas and have some foresight into the challenges that would lie ahead.”

Easy to implement, cost effective and simple to use – QA engineer in the manufacturing industry: “Overall our experience has been good. It was easy to implement and is easy to manage.”

Other ServiceDesk Plus Features

Apart from comprehensive ITSM functionality, ServiceDesk Plus offers users a 360 degree view of their service management operations, enabling them to perform network, Active Directory and client management operations from within service desk tickets. This is made possible through seamless integrations with other IT management tools from ManageEngine.

ServiceDesk Plus is constantly updated with new functionality, empowering IT service desks to leverage best practices with cutting edge technology. A more recent addition of the rapid-start enterprise service management module in the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus extends the scope of ITSM beyond IT to all departments of an organization, while still keeping them connected through a common platform.

Apart from robust, out-of-the box features, ServiceDesk Plus also offers unrestricted extensibility by allowing users to trigger customized actions using scripts based on Deluge, a low-code online scripting language from ManageEngine’s parent company Zoho.

Pricing and Availability

For information on availability and pricing for ServiceDesk Plus, visit www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/pricing.html.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights transforms the way enterprise software is bought and sold by creating another source of trusted information in the software buying process. Gartner’s review platform is a place for all IT buyers to find advice they can trust from fellow IT professionals. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 64,000 verified reviews in more than 190 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About ServiceDesk Plus

ServiceDesk Plus is ITIL-ready help desk software with integrated asset and project management capabilities. With advanced ITSM functionality and easy-to-use capability, ServiceDesk Plus helps IT support teams deliver world-class service to end users with reduced costs and complexity. It comes in three editions, in 29 different languages and is available in packages at affordable prices. Over 100,000 organizations across 185 countries trust ServiceDesk Plus to optimize their IT service desk performance and achieve high end-user satisfaction. To learn more about ServiceDesk Plus and its features, please visit www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is bringing IT together for IT teams that need to deliver real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure tight business-IT alignment and optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, India, Singapore, Japan and China. For more information, please visit buzz.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com/ and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine-, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.

ManageEngine is a trademark of Zoho Corporation. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: ManageEngine, real-time IT, Zoho, ServiceDesk Plus, ITSM, IT service management, Gartner Peer Insights, service desk, help desk, IT management

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005335/en/