Mandatory Electrical License Renewal Costs Reduced By 75% With Local Merger

05/22/2018 | 02:35pm CEST

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2018  /PRNewswire/ -- ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com Comes to California! Online Electrical License Renewal with ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com will save all electricians of every type across California an average of 75% this renewal. Electrical licenses must be renewed every three years but, this time, there is a new way.

The union of the Redding, CA based Trade School at Shasta Builders' Exchange together with National Electrical Continuing Education provider ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com, takes advantage of both platforms to bring California electricians a refreshing new way to do things this year.

In keeping with the need for all California electricians to do a mandatory 32 Hours of Electrical Continuing Education in order to renew their license, their courses are approved by the California Department Of Industrial Relations (DIR) for all California electricians' license renewal.

Of 73 California electricians surveyed, the average price to attend an in-person course was ~$600. Just think about the travel, room and board, time off work, loss of income, the actual cost of the course, etc. Now all electricians in the great state of California can do their CE courses for just a $149 flat-fee.

About: ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com is a nationally approved online electrical license renewal / electrical continuing education provider dedicated to its electricians. They Are Approved by the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) for ALL California Electricians' License Renewal. Website: http://www.ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com

Media Contact:
Mike Miller
ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com
(855) LOG-CEUS
[email protected]

 

ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com Yes! We Are Approved for ALL California Electricians' License Renewal by the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR).

32 Hour Credit California Electrical Continuing Education License Renewal Course reviews the most important updated 2014 NEC Changes in detail. NEC 2014 Code Changes Update. 2014 NEC is Currently Enforced Code in California.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mandatory-electrical-license-renewal-costs-reduced-by-75-with-local-merger-300652533.html

SOURCE ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com


© PRNewswire 2018
