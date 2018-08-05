Log in
Mannai : reports net profit of QR 167 Million on revenue of QR 5.1 Billion

08/05/2018 | 08:36am CEST

Mannai Corporation reports Net Profit of QR 167 Million on revenue of QR 5.1 Billion for the first half of 2018.

Mannai Corporation EBITDA rose by 56% to QR 444 Million compared to QR 284 Million and Pre-tax profits rose by 25% to QR 209 Million compared to QR 167 Million in the previous year.

In line with the group strategy of diversifying geographically Mannai Corporation acquired additional 15.39% share in GFI Informatique, France during the first half of 2018 and currently holds 96.6%.

The group is well positioned to participate in the major infrastructure development projects and services sector in the State of Qatar and is optimistic of the future.

Disclaimer

Mannai Corporation QSC published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 06:35:03 UTC
