Manufacturing Execution Systems Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global
manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is expected to grow
at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to a
new market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005326/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global manufacturing execution systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global manufacturing
execution systems market by end-user, including discrete
industries and process industries. The report also determines the
geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and
impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and
EMEA.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Market driver: continued demand for automation in industrial sectors
The industries are finding ways and means to improve their efficiency
and enhance the productivity of their manufacturing methods due to the
improving economic conditions across the world. This has promoted the
automation of industrial processes, besides minimizing the human errors,
which are prevalent in the traditional paper-based record keeping
systems. This has fostered the development and growth of software-based
solutions such as MES. Besides, MES facilitates the flow of information
from the shop floor to the rest of the company that leads to better
visibility of the shop floor and through which real-time control and
adjustments to operations can be done easily.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation
research, “Benefits such as production, process, and energy
monitoring of MES assist in capturing data directly from machines and
operators and provide real-time production metrics and analytics. MES
identifies and send alerts, trigger alarms, or even automatically shuts
down a machine if needed through such real-time metrics. Real-time
metrics are helpful in analyzing load patterns, production requirements,
and resource demands for energy savings. The continued demand for
automation in industrial sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the
global manufacturing execution systems market during the forecast
period.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: emergence of cloud-based MES
A cloud-based MES-as-a-service is the next big thing in the development
and advances in automation technology in the process as well as in
discrete industries. Owing to the increasing awareness of cloud
architecture and its associated benefits, end-user industries are
continuously adapting such technologies with which they can
substantially reduce their costs, achieve greater flexibility, and
improve functionality by shifting toward a cloud-based environment. A
cloud-based service eradicates the expenses and problems related to the
hardware layer of the IT infrastructure. It simplifies IT complexities
and offers savings of almost one-fourth of on-premises cost on a robust
platform.
Market challenge: integration issues with control-based manufacturing
execution systems
One of the biggest challenges faced by the control-based MES is
its direct integration with the PLC operation process, without any
separate operator workstation. In such scenarios, whenever a process
engineer tries to configure a process, the system automatically
generates an appropriate logic for direct consumption by the PLC.
Besides, factors such as the continued increase in content complexity,
error proofing, inadequate ability to collect barcodes for various
applications such as multi-field barcodes and issues of billing
critically limit the performance of MES in a plant.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
|
|
Technavio’s best deals of the month!
|
Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discount
on all energy
reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a
limited period.
|
OR
|
Get 20% off on all Media
and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till
the 31st of March.
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005326/en/