Marcellus Shale Coalition : MSC Statement on Gov. Wolf’s 2018-19 Budget Address

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Spigelmyer issued the following statement on Governor Wolf's budget address:

'Pennsylvanians expect our leaders in Harrisburg, including Governor Wolf, to focus on common sense solutions that encourage and support job creation across the Commonwealth.

'Unfortunately, the governor once again is putting politics first by proposing additional energy taxes that will make hiring and investing in Pennsylvania more difficult for local job creators, small businesses and manufacturers.

'Pennsylvania's natural gas tax - a tax that's paid in addition to any number of other state business taxes - has generated more than $1.5 billion in new revenue for communities and environmental programs across the entire Commonwealth.

'While we are encouraged by the administration's recent efforts to address the permitting logjam, our leaders in Harrisburg must work together on competitive policies focused on growing energy and manufacturing jobs, now and for generations to come.'

# # #