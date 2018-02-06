Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Marcellus Shale Coalition : MSC Statement on Gov. Wolf’s 2018-19 Budget Address

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:40pm CET

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Spigelmyer issued the following statement on Governor Wolf's budget address:

'Pennsylvanians expect our leaders in Harrisburg, including Governor Wolf, to focus on common sense solutions that encourage and support job creation across the Commonwealth.

'Unfortunately, the governor once again is putting politics first by proposing additional energy taxes that will make hiring and investing in Pennsylvania more difficult for local job creators, small businesses and manufacturers.

'Pennsylvania's natural gas tax - a tax that's paid in addition to any number of other state business taxes - has generated more than $1.5 billion in new revenue for communities and environmental programs across the entire Commonwealth.

'While we are encouraged by the administration's recent efforts to address the permitting logjam, our leaders in Harrisburg must work together on competitive policies focused on growing energy and manufacturing jobs, now and for generations to come.'

# # #

Marcellus Shale Coalition published this content on 06 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2018 21:39:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05p Bitcoin bounces back from three-month low in volatile trade
11:00p Disney profit beats estimate on strength in parks business
11:00p Disney profit beats estimate on strength in parks business
11:00p DAVID R MILLARD : Millard Responds to Wolf’s Budget Address
11:00p COLUMBIA GAS OF PENNSYLVANIA : Pipeline Upgrade Ensures Continued Delivery of Safe, Reliable Natural Gas to Peters Township Customers
11:00p CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE NC : Hay Street Railroad Crossing to be Closed for Repairs
11:00p Utilities Down Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
10:59p Bitcoin bounces back from three-month low in volatile trade
10:55p CALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Court recognizes challenges tied to CERCLA reporting for poultry and egg farmers
10:55p CALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Ag secretary Perdue wants input on regulations
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German pay deal heralds end of wage restraint in Europe's largest economy
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Says 4Q Profit Rose, Maintains Dividen..
4NORDEA BANK : NORDEA BANK : Appoints Christopher Rees as CFO
5AMS : AMS : reports record full year 2017 results with fourth quarter revenues up 252% and operating result up..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.