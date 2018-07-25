Log in
Marco Rubio : Rubio, Cassidy Praise Trump Administration’s Move to Streamline Small-Scale LNG Exports

07/25/2018 | 05:18am CEST

WASHINGTON- U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today praised the U.S. Department of Energy's final rule to streamline the approval of small-scale exports of American-made liquefied natural gas (LNG) to foreign countries, including those in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Trump Administration's new policy is virtually identical to legislation proposed in October by Rubio and Cassidy, which passed the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in March with bi-partisan support.

'I commend the Trump Administration's announcement that it will seek to expedite the approval of certain natural gas exports,' Rubio said. 'This policy, which Sen. Cassidy and I have touted through our Small-Scale LNG Access Act, will boost a growing segment of Florida's economy as well as expand and strengthen U.S. ties with our Caribbean and Latin American partners.'

'I applaud the Trump Administration for recognizing the benefits of our proposal and putting it into practice,' Dr. Cassidy said. 'This decision is a win for Louisiana workers, a win for the environment, and a win for our neighbors in the Western Hemisphere.'

###

Disclaimer

Marco Rubio published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 03:17:07 UTC
