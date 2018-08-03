Market Opportunity Assessment Case Study - Identifying Market Requirements and Barriers to Market Entry | Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity assessment study on the medical device industry. A medical devices startup wanted to engage in a market opportunity assessment to gain detailed insights into the target market landscape. Their main objective was to assess the opportunity for market expansion based on the competitive landscape.

According to the medical devices expert at Infiniti, “Leading medical device manufacturers face several challenges pertaining to regulatory compliance, product quality, and market expansion despite the ongoing advancements in the manufacturing technology.”

As the economic, social, and healthcare landscape evolve globally, the medical device industry emerges as a promising opportunity for new market entrants. On the flip side, there are a lot of challenges that medical device manufacturers will have to address to gain a stronger foothold in the medical device industry. At present, the lack of adequate regulatory systems and global standards for product testing are major factors hampering the market growth globally.

However, since the market for medical devices has weakened considerably, new market entrants and leading players looking to enter newer market segments are poised to witness several challenges owing to factors such as financial crisis, competition, and changing government policies. Therefore, it is essential for medical devices manufacturers to develop precise strategies to tackle such challenges and withstand the growing competitive pressure.

The market opportunity assessment solution presented by Infiniti Research helped the medical device manufacturer to gain a stronger foothold in the new geographical segment by offering in-depth market insights.

This market opportunity assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify market requirements and barriers to market entry

Devise effective strategies to ensure long-term success

This market opportunity assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Delivering new and innovative solutions to improve business growth

Opportunities in the wearable medical devices segment

