Market Opportunity Assessment Case Study - Identifying Market Requirements and Barriers to Market Entry | Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their new market
opportunity assessment study on the medical device industry. A
medical devices startup wanted to engage in a market opportunity
assessment to gain detailed insights into the target market landscape.
Their main objective was to assess the opportunity for market expansion
based on the competitive landscape.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006076/en/
Market Opportunity Assessment for a Medical Devices Startup (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to the medical devices expert at Infiniti,
“Leading medical device manufacturers face several challenges
pertaining to regulatory compliance, product quality, and market
expansion despite the ongoing advancements in the manufacturing
technology.”
Request
for a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can
help you.
As the economic, social, and healthcare landscape evolve globally, the
medical device industry emerges as a promising opportunity for new
market entrants. On the flip side, there are a lot of challenges that
medical device manufacturers will have to address to gain a stronger
foothold in the medical device industry. At present, the lack of
adequate regulatory systems and global standards for product testing are
major factors hampering the market growth globally.
However, since the market for medical devices has weakened considerably,
new market entrants and leading players looking to enter newer market
segments are poised to witness several challenges owing to factors such
as financial crisis, competition, and changing government policies.
Therefore, it is essential for medical devices manufacturers to develop
precise strategies to tackle such challenges and withstand the growing
competitive pressure.
To know more about our market opportunity assessment solution, get
in touch
The market opportunity assessment solution presented by Infiniti
Research helped the medical device manufacturer to gain a stronger
foothold in the new geographical segment by offering in-depth market
insights.
This market opportunity assessment solution
provided benefits that helped the client to:
-
Identify market requirements and barriers to market entry
-
Devise effective strategies to ensure long-term success
-
To know more about our market opportunity assessment solution, request
a proposal
This market opportunity assessment solution
provided predictive insights on:
-
Delivering new and innovative solutions to improve business growth
-
Opportunities in the wearable medical devices segment
-
To read more about the scope of our engagement, get
in touch
View the market opportunity assessment study here:
https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-case-study/medical-devices-market-opportunity
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence
company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.
Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help
analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop
intelligent business strategies.
With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents,
Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of
competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550
companies across the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006076/en/