Market Trends Toward New Normal in Box, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Anadarko Petroleum, Essex Property Trust, Nutanix, and Annaly Capital Management — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), and Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), and Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 2nd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

BOX, INC. (BOX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Box's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Box reported revenue of $129.30MM vs $102.81MM (up 25.77%) and basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$0.30. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Box reported revenue of $398.61MM vs $302.70MM (up 31.68%) and basic earnings per share -$1.19 vs -$1.67. Box is expected to report earnings on May 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.88 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Box, Inc. (BOX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BOX

-----------------------------------------

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V. (PLYA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V reported revenue of $118.34MM vs $114.11MM (up 3.71%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V reported revenue of $521.49MM vs $408.35MM (up 27.71%) and basic earnings per share -$0.39 vs -$0.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V is expected to report earnings on May 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.53 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLYA

-----------------------------------------

ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION (APC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Anadarko Petroleum's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Anadarko Petroleum reported revenue of $2,929.00MM vs $2,387.00MM (up 22.71%) and basic earnings per share $1.76 vs -$0.90. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Anadarko Petroleum reported revenue of $11,908.00MM vs $7,869.00MM (up 51.33%) and basic earnings per share -$0.85 vs -$5.90. Anadarko Petroleum is expected to report earnings on May 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.75 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=APC

-----------------------------------------

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (ESS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Essex Property Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Essex Property Trust reported revenue of $345.06MM vs $329.04MM (up 4.87%) and basic earnings per share $1.56 vs $2.99 (down 47.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Essex Property Trust reported revenue of $1,363.90MM vs $1,294.00MM (up 5.40%) and basic earnings per share $6.58 vs $6.28 (up 4.78%). Essex Property Trust is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $12.98 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ESS

-----------------------------------------

NUTANIX INC. (NTNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nutanix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Nutanix reported revenue of $275.55MM vs $188.56MM (up 46.13%) and basic earnings per share -$0.39 vs -$1.89. For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, Nutanix reported revenue of $766.87MM vs $444.93MM (up 72.36%) and basic earnings per share -$3.57 vs -$3.83. Nutanix is expected to report earnings on May 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.14 and is expected to report on August 30th, 2018.

To read the full Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NTNX

-----------------------------------------

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC (NLY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Annaly Capital Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Annaly Capital Management reported interest income of $745.42MM vs $807.02MM (down 7.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $1.97 (down 66.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Annaly Capital Management reported interest income of $2,493.13MM vs $2,210.95MM (up 12.76%) and basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $1.39 (down 1.44%). Annaly Capital Management is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.16 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NLY

-----------------------------------------

