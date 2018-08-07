Marketing Evolution : Awarded Patent Recognition for Latest Innovation

U.S. Patent No. 10,032,121 Recognizes Development of Best Practice Engine
Leading provider of marketing analytics and attribution, Marketing
Evolution, today announced it was recently awarded a new patent by
the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This patent, U.S. Patent
No. 10,032,121, recognizes the development of technology that gives
Marketing Evolution and their customers a system and method for
identifying and monitoring best practices of an enterprise.
In order to remain competitive, many organizations seek to employ “best
practices” and standard operating procedures in providing services and
products to customers and in internal operations. Typical approaches to
storing and retrieving the steps of these processes, however, have
several shortcomings, including lack of centralization, organization,
timeliness, and may be overly reliant on users to recognize the need for
and to seek out a best practice.
“This latest patent extends Marketing Evolution’s commitment to
innovation and technological advancement,” said Rex Briggs, founder and
CEO of Marketing Evolution. “This newly-patented process, combined with
our other patents and innovations, gives our customers a unique and
actionable process to learn and implement approaches that consistently
focus on the highest and best use of company resources. It clearly
demonstrates our ongoing commitment to be a leader in helping brands
achieve higher returns on investment in their marketing, product
development, and business operations – to the benefit of shareholders
and ultimately consumers everywhere.”
Marketing Evolution has been granted four patents, including in the
areas of methods for determining advertising effectiveness and for
apportioning marketing resources to find the combination of message,
creative, placement and tactic to drive the highest returns on marketing
investment.
Global demand for the company’s AI-based technology for marketing
optimization has been growing rapidly. Marketing Evolution’s current
customers represent some of the strongest brands in the fastest growing
segments including automotive, entertainment, financial services and
retail.
To read more about Marketing Evolution and its unique person-centric,
multi-touch attribution and right-time optimization, using Big Data and
AI within the award-winning ROI Brain™ software visit: www.marketingevolution.com.
About Marketing Evolution
Marketing Evolution provides the
most modern marketing
measurement and optimization solutions that increase campaign
performance, sales, and engagement. Leveraging patented Artificial
Intelligence (AI) and billions of data points, our person-centric
approach provides marketers with actionable insights to prospectively
recommend media, message, and budget allocation. Forward-looking brands
rely on Marketing Evolution to deliver accurate unified marketing
measurement across both online and offline channels, while maximizing
their media spend, marketing Return on Investment (ROI), and brand
impact. To learn more, please visit https://www.marketingevolution.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005570/en/