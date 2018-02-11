Marketing Pioneers, Digitally Native Brand Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Digital Media Executives Convene in Palm Desert for the 2018 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting Themed How to Build a 21st Century Brand

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)
kicked off the 2018
IAB Annual Leadership Meeting today at the JW Marriott Desert
Springs Resort and Spa in Palm Desert, CA, setting the stage for
three-days of agenda-setting discussions and debates on the most
pressing issues faced by today’s brand and media executives. Themed “How
to Build a 21st Century Brand,” this year’s program will
feature main stage sessions that will tackle and explore what it takes
for brands, publishers, and their partners to excel in the flourishing
direct brand economy.
Tonight’s opening sessions will feature innovators and
direct-to-consumer trailblazers Henry Davis, President and COO,
Glossier, and Meredith Guerriero, U.S. Head of Partnerships, Pinterest,
as they dive into what it takes to create brand authenticity in an age
where customers are increasingly product loyal—including insights and
more from Adlandia podcast hosts Alexa Christon and Laura Correnti.
Later in the conference, Jen Rubio, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer,
Away, will also take the stage to discuss how the direct-to-consumer
travel company has created content and experiences that are redefining
what it means to connect with today’s consumers. In addition, a full
slate of prominent leaders across brand marketing, media agencies,
technology, creative and publishing arenas will take the stage. Those
include:
-
Janet Balis, Partner, Global Advisory Leader for Media and
Entertainment, EY
-
Richard Bush, Chief Product and Technology Officer, NYIAX
-
Jeffrey Cole, Director, Center for the Digital Future, USC Annenberg
School for Communication and Journalism
-
Colleen DeCourcy, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy
-
Randy Freer, Chief Executive Officer, Hulu
-
Freada Kapor Klein, Co-Founder, Project Include; Partner, Kapor Center
for Social Impact
-
Liza Landsman, President, Jet.com
-
Jim Lecinski, Vice President, Customer Solutions, Google
-
Will Luttrell, Founder and CEO, Amino Payments
-
Brian O’Kelley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, AppNexus
-
Ellen Pao, Co-Founder, Project Include; Chief Diversity and Inclusion
Officer, Kapor Center for Social Impact
-
Scott Schiller, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Marketing,
Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal
-
Leonid Sudakov, President of Connected Solutions, Mars Petcare
-
Doug Weaver, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Upstream Group, Inc.
-
Keith Weed, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Unilever
-
Mark Wright, Vice President, Media and Sponsorships, AT&T
“The 2018 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting is positioned yet again to
deliver what decision-makers from the C-suite to the board rooms alike
are seeking—thoughtful, intimate, and direct conversations that address
timely issues from consumer marketing and data-enriched strategies to
diversity and inclusion,” said Randall Rothenberg, CEO, IAB. “The year’s
agenda will hold true to its reputation as a cornerstone marketplaces
and dive deep into the marketing, data, and organization strategies
needed to stay on top and compete among new entrants in the 21st century
marketplace.”
Along with the return of its thought-provoking mainstage presentations
and interactive Town Halls, the 2018 Annual Leadership Meeting agenda
will introduce a newly curated series of Master Classes taught by
practiced industry veterans in partnership with the accredited IAB
Learning and Certification team, intended to provide participants with
the practical tools and information needed to succeed in the digital
economy. Also included, will be the second round of IAB Leadership
Dialogues designed to deliver intimate conversations on hot button
issues from the perspective of business, culture, and technology
provocateurs who are pioneering the industry.
For those who can’t attend, IAB will be providing video highlights of
stage presentations throughout the event at www.iab.com.
For more information or to view event recaps and summaries following the
event, visit www.iab.com/alm.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and
marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. It is comprised
of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are
responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising
or marketing campaigns. Together, they account for 86 percent of online
advertising in the United States. Working with its member companies, the
IAB develops technical standards and best practices and fields critical
research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands,
agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital
marketing. The organization is committed to professional development and
elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the
workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy
office in Washington, D.C., the IAB advocates for its members and
promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to
legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered
in New York City and has a West Coast office in San Francisco.
