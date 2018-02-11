Marketing Pioneers, Digitally Native Brand Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Digital Media Executives Convene in Palm Desert for the 2018 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting Themed How to Build a 21st Century Brand

Three-Day Powerhouse Conference Will Bring Together Top Industry Leaders To Explore What It Takes to Survive and Thrive in the Emerging Direct Brand Economy

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) kicked off the 2018 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting today at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa in Palm Desert, CA, setting the stage for three-days of agenda-setting discussions and debates on the most pressing issues faced by today’s brand and media executives. Themed “How to Build a 21st Century Brand,” this year’s program will feature main stage sessions that will tackle and explore what it takes for brands, publishers, and their partners to excel in the flourishing direct brand economy.

Tonight’s opening sessions will feature innovators and direct-to-consumer trailblazers Henry Davis, President and COO, Glossier, and Meredith Guerriero, U.S. Head of Partnerships, Pinterest, as they dive into what it takes to create brand authenticity in an age where customers are increasingly product loyal—including insights and more from Adlandia podcast hosts Alexa Christon and Laura Correnti. Later in the conference, Jen Rubio, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Away, will also take the stage to discuss how the direct-to-consumer travel company has created content and experiences that are redefining what it means to connect with today’s consumers. In addition, a full slate of prominent leaders across brand marketing, media agencies, technology, creative and publishing arenas will take the stage. Those include:

Janet Balis, Partner, Global Advisory Leader for Media and Entertainment, EY

Richard Bush, Chief Product and Technology Officer, NYIAX

Jeffrey Cole, Director, Center for the Digital Future, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

Colleen DeCourcy, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy

Randy Freer, Chief Executive Officer, Hulu

Freada Kapor Klein, Co-Founder, Project Include; Partner, Kapor Center for Social Impact

Liza Landsman, President, Jet.com

Jim Lecinski, Vice President, Customer Solutions, Google

Will Luttrell, Founder and CEO, Amino Payments

Brian O’Kelley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, AppNexus

Ellen Pao, Co-Founder, Project Include; Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Kapor Center for Social Impact

Scott Schiller, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Marketing, Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Leonid Sudakov, President of Connected Solutions, Mars Petcare

Doug Weaver, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Upstream Group, Inc.

Keith Weed, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Unilever

Mark Wright, Vice President, Media and Sponsorships, AT&T

“The 2018 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting is positioned yet again to deliver what decision-makers from the C-suite to the board rooms alike are seeking—thoughtful, intimate, and direct conversations that address timely issues from consumer marketing and data-enriched strategies to diversity and inclusion,” said Randall Rothenberg, CEO, IAB. “The year’s agenda will hold true to its reputation as a cornerstone marketplaces and dive deep into the marketing, data, and organization strategies needed to stay on top and compete among new entrants in the 21st century marketplace.”

Along with the return of its thought-provoking mainstage presentations and interactive Town Halls, the 2018 Annual Leadership Meeting agenda will introduce a newly curated series of Master Classes taught by practiced industry veterans in partnership with the accredited IAB Learning and Certification team, intended to provide participants with the practical tools and information needed to succeed in the digital economy. Also included, will be the second round of IAB Leadership Dialogues designed to deliver intimate conversations on hot button issues from the perspective of business, culture, and technology provocateurs who are pioneering the industry.

For those who can’t attend, IAB will be providing video highlights of stage presentations throughout the event at www.iab.com. For more information or to view event recaps and summaries following the event, visit www.iab.com/alm.

