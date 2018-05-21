Markets and Markets : Autonomous Train Market worth 106,290 Units by 2030

The report 'Autonomous Train Market by Level of Automation (GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4), Technology (CBTC, ERTMS, ATC, PTC), Application, Component (Antenna, Camera), Train Type (Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR), Track Length, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', The autonomous train market is estimated to be 60,078 Units in 2018 and is projected to reach a market size of 106,290 Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.

Browse 51 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 153 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Autonomous Train Market by Level of Automation (GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4), Technology (CBTC, ERTMS, ATC, PTC), Application, Component (Antenna, Camera), Train Type (Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR), Track Length, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030'

The market growth is driven by factors such as the rise in demand for safety, security, and efficient mode of transport.

CBTC is estimated to be the largest segment in the autonomous train market, by technology

The Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology is estimated to account for the largest market share. CBTC is a widely used signaling technology in all metros and light rails across the globe. Almost 68% of the world's automated metro lines are operated with the help of CBTC systems, which is close to three-quarters of the newly built fully automated metro infrastructure in the last decade.

The passenger segment is estimated to be the largest market in the autonomous train market during the forecast period, by application type

The passenger segment is estimated to be the largest market segment, by volume, of the autonomous train market during the forecast period. The increasing road traffic congestion has created an opportunity for alternate modes of transportation such as a train. However, the increasing number of rail accidents across the globe has raised safety concerns. This has raised the demand for autonomous technology to increase the safety and security of the train and the passengers.

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for autonomous train market

The Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market in the global autonomous train market. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing infrastructural development, increase in government budget allocation on the transportation sector, and ongoing/upcoming projects in various countries. The Asia Pacific market is led by emerging countries, including China and India, where the installation of metro lines is growing at a faster pace than other countries in the region. The increased levels of automation and demand for efficient and safe mode of transportation are major factors expected to drive the market for autonomous trains.

The key factors restraining the growth of the autonomous train market are the long stopping distance and cost incurred in developing infrastructure for autonomous trains. The autonomous train market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan).

