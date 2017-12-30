Log in
Markus Heitkoetter's ''Bitcoin Trading Course Scam'' Video Gains Traction

12/30/2017

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2017 / A recent Facebook video from Markus Heitkoetter, Founder and CEO of Rockwell Trading, got a lot of social media attention on Facebook. The video, which was titled ''Bitcoin Trading Course Scam,'' got mixed reactions from netizens as they weighed in on his opinions.

The video by Heitkoetter, a former IBM executive turned successful stock trader, openly called cryptocurrency trading courses as nothing more than a scam.

Showing BTC (Bitcoin) and LTC (Litecoin) charts from Yahoo Finance, Heitkoetter rationalizes his take on why Bitcoin trading courses are a scam by saying:

''Bitcoin went from a few hundred dollars to almost $20,000. Now let me ask you this. How much of a genius do you really have to be to trade this? All you need to do is buy it, and then in the next few days, it will go up.....until it doesn't. It (trading cryptocurrencies) is nothing more than a buy and hope approach, and has nothing to do with 'actual trading'.''

Though some of his statements were met with criticism, there is some sensible logic behind what Heitkoetter is saying. Unlike regular trading formats where traders and investors use company fundamentals as basis for their trades, trading cryptocurrencies only requires the demand for a specific ''coin'' to go up for its investors to make money. So with this very basic money making principle, it somewhat eliminates the need for any actual course or tutorial to invest in cryptocurrencies.

This simplistic approach makes it one of the key reasons why regular individuals, even those without any trading background, are in a mad rush to invest in cryptocurrencies.

To further cement his point, Heitkoetter sarcastically comes up with his own pseudo tutorial on how to trade cryptocurrencies on his video.

''Let me explain to you how to trade Bitcoin, or any cryptocurrency if you want to do this. It's very easy and simple, and only takes three steps.

You need to open an account with a 'vault' or 'wallet.' It doesn't matter which one you choose.

You then buy a cryptocurrency, because that's all you can do. You can't short it, all you can do is buy.

And the most important thing is, you 'spray and pray.' You buy these currencies and hope that one of them makes an explosive move just like Bitcoin.

This 'buy and hope' approach has nothing to do with 'trading.' And I don't know why these courses are even called 'trading courses'.''

As of writing this article, Heitkoetter's Facebook video ''Bitcoin Trading Course Scam'' has had 7,100 views, 28 shares, and 82 interactions.

The full video by Markus Heitkoetter is available at this link: https://web.facebook.com/markusheitkoetter/videos/119504802082392/.

Contact Rockwell Trading:

Markus Heitkoetter
(512) 553-0835
[email protected]
5905 Rittenhouse Shore Dr.
Austin, Texas 78734

SOURCE: Rockwell Trading Services LLC


© Accesswire 2017
