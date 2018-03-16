Marlin & Associates Expands NYC Office with addition of Anup Agarwal as Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin & Associates, one of the most active investment banking and strategic advisory firms providing counsel to worldwide buyers and sellers of middle-market technology enabled firms, today announced that industry veteran Anup Agarwal has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director.



Anup has more than 18 years of investment banking experience advising companies both in the US and in international markets and have advised clients on a number of strategic and financial transactions, including buy-side and sell-side M&A, private capital raising, IPOs, leveraged buyouts, divestitures and recapitalizations. Previously, Anup has worked in investment banking divisions of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns in New York where he evaluated and executed numerous M&A advisory and capital raising assignments for private equity and corporate clients.

Anup began his career with the IL&FS Group in India and brings a unique perspective to the financial technology space as he was a key contributor in the development, fundraising, execution and launch of the first ever technology-driven investment services platform brought to market in the country.

“Anup is a wonderful addition to our growing team,” commented Ken Marlin, Founder of Marlin & Associates, “and his more than 18 years of investment banking experience advising middle market companies both in the US and in international markets, as well as his wealth of knowledge on the business intelligence, data analytics, enterprise software, and technology-enabled services sectors, will greatly benefit our clients as we look forward to a continued focus on global technology growth and cross border M&A transactions.”

Anup received MS in Economics and BS in Engineering from BITS, Pilani, India and his MBA from the Darden School of Business at University of Virginia. Anup is a registered securities principal and holds series 7, 63, and 79 licenses.

Marlin & Associates is one of the most active investment banking and strategic advisory firms providing counsel to worldwide buyers and sellers of middle-market firms as well as others that provide information technology, application software, online data and services. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Toronto, Marlin & Associates has won numerous awards including the “Middle-Market Investment Bank of the Year,” “Boutique Investment Bank of the Year,” “Middle-Market Financing Agent of the Year – Equity,” and “TMT Advisory Bank of the Year.” More than 20 transactions on which Marlin & Associates has advised have been recognized as “Deal-of-the-Year.” The Marlin & Associates team of professionals has advised on more than 200 information-technology transactions in 27 countries.

