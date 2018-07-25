Marrone Bio Innovations : Grandevo CG and Regalia CG Approved by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation

Innovative Tools for a New Era: Grandevo® CG and Regalia® CG Are Effective Tools for Controlling Economically Damaging Mites, Insect Pests and Plant Diseases and Boosting Yields and Quality for Cannabis

DAVIS, Calif., July 24, 2018 - Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), a leading provider of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agriculture, turf and ornamental and water treatment markets, today announced that Grandevo® CG and Regalia® CG have received label approval from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, clearing the products for use on California Cannabis crops.

Both Grandevo CG and Regalia CG have active ingredients that have been designated as 'exempt from the requirement of food tolerances' by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and have broadly defined crop use patterns listed on the DPR approved label that are interpreted as applicable for use on Cannabis.

Grandevo CG and Regalia CG, effective, broad spectrum tools for pest control and improving crop quality and yields, are certified under the National Organic Program and listed by the Organic Materials Research Institute for use in organic gardening and farming. Both products have minimal re-entry intervals and pre-harvest intervals, meaning workers and home gardeners can quickly get back into their gardens or fields after applying the product and can safely apply it to their plants right up to the day of harvest.

The active ingredient in Grandevo CG is a new species of bacteria, Chromobacterium subtsugae, with both insecticidal and miticidal properties. The end product formulation of Grandevo CG contains no living Chromobacterium subtsugae cells and is also quality checked to ensure the product is free of harmful microbial contamination. Upon exposure to plant eating insects and mites, Grandevo CG stops pests from feeding in less than one minute and reduces adult insect and mite reproduction. Cannabis growers are readily adopting Grandevo CG to control bud mites and aphids, while home gardeners and small farmers use Grandevo CG to improve insect and mite control, such as plant-eating aphids, mites, beetles and caterpillars, in their gardens.

Regalia CG is formulated with knotweed extract, which stimulates a plant's own immune system, known as 'induced systemic response' activity, to fight diseases while at the same time improving a plant's growth, flower and fruit quantity, fruit and flower quality and overall crop yields, including Cannabis. In addition to its plant health, quality and yield enhancements, REGALIA CG controls powdery mildew, Botrytis, gray mold and leaf spot in treated plants.

Grandevo CG and Regalia CG are available on Amazon, the MBI website, marronebio.com/cg and from selected distributors in one-quart and one-gallon containers.

'We are pleased to report that Grandevo CG and Regalia CG meet the state's criteria for use on Cannabis, as established by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, and hope to receive California label approval for Venerate CG in the near future,' said Lisa Malabad, Cannabis Segment Lead at Marrone Bio Innovations. 'We look forward to helping growers and distributors integrate our innovative, effective and safe products into their indoor and outdoor growing operations across the state.'

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) strives to lead the movement to more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies to rapidly develop seven effective and environmentally responsible pest management products to help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents around its superior natural product chemistry, MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® Stargus®, Amplitude™, Zelto® and Zequanox®.

Marrone Bio Innovations is dedicated to pioneering smart biopesticide solutions that support a better tomorrow for farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. For more information, please visit www.marronebio.com.

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI's views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include statements regarding the potential of Grandevo CG and Regalia CG and other MBI products, market projections, including the potential benefits of Grandevo CG and Regalia CG. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI's products, any difficulty in marketing MBI's products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

