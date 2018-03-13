Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division

The
Marsh Bellofram Company continues to reimagine its BelGAS operations
to strategically respond to the needs of the oil and gas industry,
announcing the formation of the new BelGAS
CP (Control Products) business unit one month after announcing the
formation of its new BelGAS FM (Flame Management) division. The
announcement is the latest step in an aggressive plan to super-serve the
industry by strategically narrowing each business unit’s focus with
pairings of best-in-class products and unparalleled application support.
BelGAS and the recently launched BelGAS FM and BelGAS CP companies are
members of The Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies.
The new BelGAS CP creates a range of instrumentation used on the well
pad and beyond, such as control valves, level controls, level safety
indicators, pressure relief valves, gauges, and needle valves. It also
offers specialty fabrication services. In total, BelGAS CP’s control
products and fabrication services make them a one-stop shop for any OEM
(original equipment manufacturer) producing surface production equipment
for oil and gas exploration. The company’s products also help increase
safety for a variety of processes including oil and/or gas separation,
sweetening, treating, heating, and more.
BelGAS CP and BelGAS FM offer distinct instrumentation and control
products for non-overlapping—though equally critical—operations common
to the oil and gas market. Their dedicated teams deliver a deep
understanding of the needs and challenges of the industry and these
applications.
“This reorganization of BelGAS makes us a stronger partner for
customers,” said Joe J. Colletti, Jr, president and CEO of Marsh
Bellofram. “We are transforming into a specialist, particularly in
critical applications, so oil and gas industry professionals always know
where to turn first. We will continue to expand and build better
products to meet the demands of our customers and the market.
Ultimately, our BelGAS franchise will be the go-to place for customers
and engineers for product development and advancement in the oil and gas
market. If a concentrated focus makes for a better partner, be assured
that BelGAS CP, like our new BelGAS FM group, is another niche from
which to fulfill our promise of precision.”
Look for more announcements about the continued expansion of the BelGAS
franchise.
About The Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies
Headquartered in Newell, W. Va., USA, The Marsh Bellofram Group of
Companies is an AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified global manufacturing
collective. Its portfolio comprises high-performance OEM, industrial,
and process control instrumentation, including timers and counters,
digital controllers and panel meters, RTDs and thermocouples, pressure
instruments and gauges, FRLs, cylinders, natural gas and propane
pressure regulators, valves, air pressure regulators and transducers,
tank and liquid level measurement systems, pump and motor protection
switches and alternating relays, as well as sensors, DC tachometers,
encoders, industrial diaphragms, and specialty silicones. For more
information, visit www.marshbellofram.com.
