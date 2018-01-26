Marshall University : Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum to announce upcoming 2018 Black History Month Events

Marshall University's Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum invites the media and community to the Shawkey Room in the Memorial Student Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, for the lyceum's announcement of upcoming events recognizing Black History Month 2018.

The lyceum was established in 2016 and named for Woodson, known as the 'Father of Black History.' It aims to help address disparities and other challenges in education, provide a dialogue for solving social problems and support free speech - while reuniting Huntington and West Virginia with Goodson's teachings.

One of the leading educators of the 20th century, Woodson (Dec. 19, 1875-April 3, 1950) had been a West Virginia coal miner and Huntington resident. He became the second African American student to receive a Ph.D. in history at Harvard and the first person whose parents were former slaves to earn a doctorate in history from any institution.

Refreshments will be served at the Jan. 31 event. For more information, contact Burnis R. Morris, the Carter G. Woodson Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications, at [email protected] or 304-696-4635.