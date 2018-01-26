Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Marshall University : Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum to announce upcoming 2018 Black History Month Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:14pm CET

Marshall University's Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum invites the media and community to the Shawkey Room in the Memorial Student Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, for the lyceum's announcement of upcoming events recognizing Black History Month 2018.

The lyceum was established in 2016 and named for Woodson, known as the 'Father of Black History.' It aims to help address disparities and other challenges in education, provide a dialogue for solving social problems and support free speech - while reuniting Huntington and West Virginia with Goodson's teachings.

One of the leading educators of the 20th century, Woodson (Dec. 19, 1875-April 3, 1950) had been a West Virginia coal miner and Huntington resident. He became the second African American student to receive a Ph.D. in history at Harvard and the first person whose parents were former slaves to earn a doctorate in history from any institution.

Refreshments will be served at the Jan. 31 event. For more information, contact Burnis R. Morris, the Carter G. Woodson Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications, at [email protected] or 304-696-4635.

Marshall University published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 19:14:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44p UPDATE : Coast Guard, local agencies responding to vessel fire
08:44p UPDATE : Coast Guard responding to sunken vessel on lower Mississippi River
08:44p STEVE DAINES : EPA Takes Action on Daines’ Request to Prioritize Butte Superfund
08:42p U.S. ITC rejects Boeing injury claims on Bombardier
08:40p U.N.'s rights chief rejects Trump speech as 'script of the 20th century'
08:39p Nevsun appeals to Canada Supreme Court in Eritreans' forced labor lawsuit
08:34p TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF BANKING : Commissioner Issues Cease & Desist Order Relating to AriseBank
08:34p SAINT VINCENT COLLEGE : Palumbo Charitable Trust Representatives Meet with Scholars at SVC
08:29p WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street climbs on Intel, healthcare boost
08:19p OFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF LOUISIA : permitting of Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESCO : MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
2BARCLAYS : Goldman, Barclays, SocGen interested in Commerzbank unit - Handelsblatt
3BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Mega funds bet big on sterling turning a corner
4BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Ballard Power..
5BAYER : Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says U.S. 'open for business'

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.